125 YEARS AGO: 1897
Rep. Reiner’s bill to reimburse this county for expenses connected with the apprehension and trial of Musgrove and Cinqmars was lost on final vote. The argument or grounds on which this action was taken by the Minnesota House of Representatives was that the county had forfeited its right to any consideration by violating the law in lynching the murderers.
Happily is the man who early learns the wide chasm that lies between his wishes and his powers.
The Lester Prairie Journal issued a challenge in behalf of the croquet players of that burg to play any club in the county. Our wielders of the mallet say they would not advise them to send their third team to Hutchinson again as they had claimed to have done when walloped by our players last season. Their first team will find all the business they want.
100 YEARS AGO: 1922
The old marble works building, so-called for the reason that for the past 25 years or more it had been occupied by that kind of business, located at the corner of Main Street and Second Avenue South, was razed to make room for a modern filling station. The Hutchinson Marble Works building was built in 1873 by Robert Wetzig for Charles Schilling to be used as a saloon, and since then has been used for almost all other imaginable purposes. John Mersen bought the building from Mr. Schilling and was the owner until two years ago. The fourth annual McLeod County Fair took place there in 1876, the Seventh-day Adventists used it for a church for some time, a cheese factory was operated there, and twice it has been used as a school building. It has served as a town hall and opera house for a time, and for a quarter of a century or more, it was the home of Hutchinson Marble Works, under the ownership of George Nelson, Zierke Brothers, W.J. Zierke and A.C. Borkenhagen.
Sam G. Anderson and Bill Seller and the members of their households were all excited, and for good reason. A flock of seven Canadian honkers, the species of wild goose, which one time was so plentiful in these parts but which is rarely seen here now, lit into the pond not far from Anderson’s house in which the family’s flock of mallards and a couple of snow geese make their headquarters.
75 YEARS AGO: 1947
The quick and efficient method of handling those emergency calls, which have been approved has left the Hutchinson Telephone Co. veritably untouched by the effects of the nationwide telephone strike. Though there is a Bell Telephone switchboard in Glencoe, which handles toll calls for Hutchinson, as well as McLeod County, two of the five operators have remained on duty at the toll center and have been able to handle all emergency long distance calls.
50 YEARS AGO: 1972
Contracts totaling $138,000 by the Board of Education of District No. 423. Miller, Miller and Mac of Hutchinson was the successful low bidder at $87,982 as general contractor and Krasen Inc. of Hutchinson got the mechanical contract with a low bid of $37,352. The work, which is to be completed by the fall of 1972, will enclose court areas in the senior and junior high wings of the school to convert them into classroom use.
25 YEARS AGO: 1997
Maynard Bergs, 67, a longtime McLeod County resident, was recently inducted into the Minnesota State Men’s Bowling Association Hall of Fame. The ceremony took place April 6 at the Westfield Golf Club in Winona. He was recognized for his contributions to the sport in Minnesota.
For the second time this year, a proposed multi-unit development drew criticism from some potential neighbors attending a Hutchinson Planning Commission meeting. Prairie Senior Cottages, an organization based in St. Louis Park, is requesting that a 1.3-acre parcel of land east of Ridgewater College be annexed into the city. The parcel at the corner of Bradford Street and Orchard Avenue would be used to construct what essentially would be twinhomes for elderly people afflicted with Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders. “A home of this type is relatively new to Minesota,” said project architect Frank Reese. He said similar similar single-story, wood-frame structures for people with Alzheimer’s have been built in Rochester and Buffalo.