125 YEARS AGO: 1896
J.F. Brown, who was stabbed by Al Lemen in a drunken row at Litchfield, was in town. Lemen is out on bail of $200, which he secured with difficulty.
John Krejci and bride have decided to move to Silver Lake, where John has bought Pokornowski’s hardware store. They are excellent young folks and their many friends here object to their leaving.
W.W. Merrill of Berlin, Wisconsin, a town famous for its gloves and mitten factories, is in Hutchinson where he proposes to establish a factory similar to the one he was connected with in Berlin. He is a wide awake and solid appearing gentleman, and the Leader is satisfied that Hutchinson can well afford to give him substantial encouragement.
100 YEARS AGO: 1921
H.L. Merrill’s Buick Light Six car was stolen from the fairgrounds during the pageant and recovered by him on Saturday on the farm of William Scott, about 5 miles west of Cosmos. At the close of the entertainment at about 11 o’clock, Merrill went to his car to find it had been taken. Nothing was heard of the car until Saturday when Scott reported that a Buick had been left at his place Friday morning by a stranger who had run out of gas and left on foot for Hector to get some gas.
As predicted by the Leader, the McLeod County Historical Pageant was the most stupendous production ever attempted in this section of Minnesota. Some 3,000 people enjoyed the pageant. The large numbers were from all the surrounding towns, several carloads from Litchfield and Minneapolis, two from St. Peter and other distant points. The total receipts from ticket sales were $2,491. Of this amount, Thurston Management received the first $1,000 to cover their expenses. The war tax was $243 and the local expenses were $420, leaving a net profit of $828 to be divided.
75 YEARS AGO: 1946
Miss Helen Erickson is just one of six Minnesota girls who has just completed an airline hostess course and has taken a job with TWA, with headquarters in Burbank, California. Miss Erickson flew there from Kansas City where she completed her final week of training and also was given a TWA bracelet for being the top student in her class.
D.J. Black, returned veteran of this war, will open a new confectionary store in Hutchinson at 38 Second Ave. S.W., in the place formerly occupied by the Hutchinson Shoe Hospital. The new store will be known as the “Tiger.” It will feature Excello ice cream, and also sell pop, candy, magazines, comic books and so on.
Mrs. LeRoy Christensen, young Hutchinson farm woman, is the latest McLeod County person stricken with polio. She is the only case reported during the week, and this brings the county total to eight for the season.
50 YEARS AGO: 1971
Wearing a T-shirt advertising the 1972 Olympics in Munich and leather shorts from there, Brad Heil of Hutchinson displayed some souvenirs of a two-month trip in Europe, including a beer stein, notepad holder, traveler’s bag and tapestries. His souvenir-carrying capacity was limited because he made the trip on a 10-speed bicycle.
25 YEARS AGO: 1996
The Hutchinson High School football team was all fired up prior to the kickoff of the Aug. 29 season opener against old Surburban West Conference foe Glencoe-Silver Lake. But in a matchup that pitted two of the state’s top coaches, Hutchinson’s Grady Rostberg and GSL’s Buz Rumrill, the visiting GSL Panthers proved to be just a little bit faster, a little bit bigger and a little bit more experienced than the host Tigers. GSL took advantage of numerous Hutchinson turnovers and miscues en route to a 32-20 victory.
For now it appears residents in the southern half of McLeod County who travel U.S. Highway 212 into the Twin Cities will have to continue putting up with the congestion that marks the eastern end of the trip from Chaska to Eden Prairie. The Eden Prairie City Council voted 4-1 to veto construction of a new $195 million, 11-mile segment of Highway 212 that would have become Minnesota’s first toll road. Those opposing the plan said MnDOT, the Legislature and the governor should have made the decision.
As the result of an assault of six people in West River Park the morning of Sept. 1, the Hutchinson Police Department has closed the area to tent camping in order to ensure public safety. At approximately 3 a.m., police were dispatched to a reported assault at the park. There were at least six victims with injuries ranging from very minor to severe. The most severe injuries, although critical, are not life threatening according to the HPD. One male victim was transferred to Ramsey County Hospital. Along with being beaten, he had been thrown into a fire pit and sustained burns to his legs. Four people have been arrested in connection with the assault. The names have not been released pending formal charges from the office of McLeod County Attorney Mike Junge.