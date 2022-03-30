125 YEARS AGO: 1897
A Philadelphia woman has sued her husband for divorce because he has forbidden her to eat pie.
Men cashiers of several Minneapolis retail establishments have been replaced by women, and this action has led to discussion as to whether women are more trustworthy than men.
Maple sugar making has commenced in the neighborhood of Lake Jennie.
The bridges across Otter Lake have both been partly washed away and the grades under several feet of water.
100 YEARS AGO: 1922
Mark Clay, second son of Mr. and Mrs. W.S. Clay, has received an appointment to the United States Naval Academy at Annapolis. At this time, he is unable to say when he will leave for school and is at present employed in the laboratory of the Western Chemical Co. His older brother James will graduate from the same academy this spring.
It was a jolly group of young people who surprised Wade Stearns at his home. Rugs were removed from the large living room floor and the hours until midnight were delightfully spent in dancing. Refreshments were served.
75 YEARS AGO: 1947
The State Department of Education approved the class time schedule announced Mr. Ralph Bergstrom, principal. Classes will now be in session from 8:30 to 11:51 and 1 to 3:51. As a further innovation there will be no tardy bell. The new time will only take effect in the junior and senior high school. The grade schools will continue to begin class session at 8:40.
50 YEARS AGO: 1972
Wives of the volunteer members of the Hutchinson Fire Department again waited for their firefighting husbands to return so they could eat dinner. Only this time the wives waited in a group. The food this time was the concern of the caterer. When the fire alarm sounded at 6:34 p.m. most of the firemen and their wives had gathered at the Hutchinson Armory for a dinner given annually by the firemen for their wives.
25 YEARS AGO: 1997
McLeod County Assessor Tony Victorian places a high value on the time he has spent at this post. He will retire from the office on March 31, after nearly 30 years of service. One of the big changes he has seen through the years is the big change in property values. “When I started, you could buy a nice home for $20,000. Now houses cost $80,000 to $100,000. Farm land was $300 an acre and now it’s about $1,300.”
Hutchinson Technology Inc. announced it has selected Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to be the site for a new assembly manufacturing facility. The company said that the addition of the new facility could increase its Sioux Falls area employment to 2,500 or more within two or three years of starting. The company currently employs more than 1,500 people with a total annual payroll of $50 million at its existing Sioux Falls facility, which opened in 1988.
The city of Hutchinson has a new product sure to feed that gardening itch to grow things — Hutchinson’s very own, homemade organic compost. Packaged in clear, 40-pound bags, the compost is the product of the wastewater treatment plant’s four Naturtech composting bins. Each bin is capable of turning leaves and grass clippings into 40 cubic yards of high-quality compost every 30 days.
Hutchinson City Engineer John Rodeberg has kept one eye on the sky and one on the dam in downtown Hutchinson as the spring thaw has pushed the Crow River ever closer to the top of its banks. “The flow has been doubling every day,” Rodeberg said. City leaders were monitoring the dam nearly every hour in order to determine when to open the damn’s gates to relieve pressure, according to City Administrator Gary Plotz. They don’t want the water to get high enough to threaten the earthen berm along the south side of the dam or the dam’s concrete wing walls. City policy is to open the gates if water rises to within 2 inches of the top of the concrete walls. “The integrity of that berm and those concrete supports is what’s important,” said Dolf Moon, director of the city’s parks department. “You don’t want water to damage them.”
How early alarm clocks and school bells ring each morning is a topic of Minnesota legislative debate right now. A change would definitely affect the lives of thousands of Hutchinson students, teachers, families, business owners and others.