125 YEARS AGO: 1896
Klee & Peseva’s new 5-cent cigar is now on the market and its elegant qualities are causing a sensation among smokers.
Miss Jennie Schafer of Minneapolis, sister of Mrs. William Armstrong of Hutchinson, was run over and severely injured by a drunken driver.
The Leader advised its readers to vote for all of the constitutional amendments but the third one on the ballot, relating to the constitutional convention. Our present constitution will do for awhile yet and to make a new one would cost lots of money and would likely be shaped to suit the corporations.
100 YEARS AGO: 1921
From Mayor P.P. Pendergast regarding Halloween: Besides the special police, the Boy Scouts will be asked each to be responsible for a certain block in the city. All citizens are asked to kindly cooperate by turning on their back porch electric lights at the curfew and leave them on all night. All street lights will be on and all sufferers of insomnia are requested to take fresh air treatment and walk the streets that night with police whistles and telephones to help the police to keep mischief within bounds. The telephone company has agreed to have an operator constantly on duty, and motorcycle police have been engaged to assist in running down offenders against the law.
Minnesota has taken a definite place among the playground states of the country. With the tourist season practically over, it is estimated that nearly 300,000 visited the state during the 1921 season. Hutchinson is the very gateway to the summer playground of the state. This facat should be taken advantage of.
Sarah Graham Mulhall, former deputy commissioner of the Narcotic Control Board of New York, pronounced conditions resulting from drug addition in this country are “appalling.”
75 YEARS AGO: 1946
A bus load of Hutchinson High School band members escaped injury when a switching freight train backed into the bus on the main Glencoe crossing on the way to the football game. Although all of the 28 students were a little shaken up, there was really only one injury. That was Earl Boelter, who bumped his jaw on his trombone case. Carole Patton and Wayne Root were slightly bruised but both were able to play in the band.
First Lt. Richard Pullen, son of Fred Pullen of Hutchinson, has arrived home from Fort Sheridan, Illinois, to join his wife and son at his father’s home. An Air Force pilot, Lt. Pullen was air provost marshal on one of the Azore Islands for the past six months. In that post, he met practically every figure of world renown who flew between Europe and the United States at that time. He is an original member of Company B who transferred to the Air Corps from Fort Dix before the rest of the company left for Ireland.
50 YEARS AGO: 1971
The shopping center — proposed for State Highway 15 South in Hutchinson — is on again. Gordon L. Fox, representative of Kraus-Anderson Inc., Minneapolis, confirmed to the Hutchinson Leader that his firm has purchased the land zoned for a shopping center, just north of the hospital and intends to develop it next spring and summer. Johnson’s Super Valu will remain a primary tenant with two other firms currently showing interest in major spaces.
25 YEARS AGO: 1996
More than $28,000 has been pledged in support of restoring Hutchinson’s Library Square band shell, according to Vi Mayer, president of the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce. A radiothon helped push closer toward the goal of raising $34,000, which is the estimated cost for a new roof, electrical wiring, tuckpointing and other improvements needed to restore the landmark. “We’re going to make it,” Mayer said.
People’s Platform: To the kids that stole my pumpkin scarecrow over the weekend: Our two boys were just devastated when they woke up and found our scarecrow gone. I hope when these kids grow up and have children of their own, the same thing happens to them. Then they’ll know exactly how my kids feel. It was a really rotten thing to do.
Judging that Hutchinson was in need of a more traditional meat market where customers could buy quarters of beef and pork and have them cut to their specification. Randy Lang is about to open Lang’s Old Fashion Meat Market on Hutchinson’s Main Street. It is expected to open by Nov. 1 in the remodeled former home of Hutchinson Sewing Center, 221 Main St. S.