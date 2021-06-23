125 YEARS AGO: 1896
People who want a farm of their own and cannot afford the high-priced lands of McLeod County should call at the Leader office and secure information concerning the rich and cheap Northern Pacific railroad lands in central Minnesota. From $2.50 to $3.25 per acre, a small cash payment and five years' time at 6% on the balance are easy terms.
The Glencoe Register, which is owned by Simple Sam and edited by our bright young friend Oscar Smith, in a semi-humorous item suggests that the editor of the Leader has left the Republican Party and is after an office at the hands of the People's Party. The editor of the Leader has voted the Republican ticket all of his life, but the party of Lincoln, Grant, Blaine and bimetallism is no longer the party of humanity; it is the party of an aristocracy of wealth that proposes to rule the republic. For this reason, thousands of lifelong Republicans are deserting it in a year when it is almost sure to elect its candidates. They have increased hope for reforming it from within — they will try it from without. The editor of the Leader is one of them and he considers himself good company.
100 YEARS AGO: 1921
Col. E.L. Luce visited Hutchinson between trains and while here is an interview stated that plans have all been made for the extension of the Luce Line as announced in the city papers a few weeks ago. The only thing not definitely decided upon being the mileage of track to be laid. Luce also handed out many bouquets to Hutchinson, and he meant them. He said it was worth much to the Luce Line to have Hutchinson on its route and that its officials and stockholders of the road are gratified by the splendid freight receipts at this point.
President Harding has appealed to all of the United States to aid the victims of the Pueblo flood disaster. For several days the papers have been publishing stories of the almost unbelievable suffering of the refugees and the conditions of their homes and finances. "Overwhelming disaster has come upon the people of Pueblo and the surrounding districts," Harding said. "Realization of this suffering now, and in the days to come, prompts me to issue an urgent request to all whose sympathies are awakened and assist the labors of the American Red Cross, which has quickly organized to deal with the first great need and will stand by until home life can be re-established."
75 YEARS AGO: 1946
The first of the automobile industry's long-awaited 1947 models will go on display here. The cars are Studebakers and they can be seen at O.A. Bretzke & Son. Lower, wider and more fully streamlined than any previous automotive design, the cars bear the unmistakable stamp of "true post-war products" both in beauty and performance. "This car could not have been made before the war," said Otto Bretzke. "Progress in manufacturing and engineering has given us greater safety, greater comfort and greater operating efficiency than our pre-war knowledge could have made possible."
50 YEARS AGO: 1971
Bill Schiebel claims its no fish story. "I was driving along the south side of Belle Lake when I thought to myself, 'Man, that looks like a good spot to try.' So I stopped the car, grabbed my spinning rod with 10-pound test line and hook on a black-and-white daredevil. I made one cast and hooked into this guy. I didn't have a net or anything. When I got 'im in, I thought, that's it. I'll never beat this, and threw the northern and gear back in the car and took off." Schiebel's catch weighed 8 pounds, 15 ounces. It was not quite the equal of the 14-pound, 6-ounce northern his sister, Mrs. Myron Johnson, tied into in the Upper Red Lake, but a keeper just the same.
25 YEARS AGO: 1996
The Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival lived up to its name with 3 inches of rain during the weekend. Early sunshine made the boat parade beautiful and late rains kept crowds home for the Grande Day Parade and carnival.
While the late growing season has hindered the Hutchinson Farmers Market somewhat, buyers can still find baked goods, plants, flowers and other homegrown items on sale at the market, just south of Library Square on First Avenue Southeast. "It's been real slow," said Russ Rickeman of Rickeman Produce, who has been selling plants and produce at the market for more than a decade.
People's Platform: I think that the police should ticket cars that are parked in no parking zones. There is a no parking zone on our street, and whenever there is an event, I can't get out of my driveway. When I complain, nothing is ever done. They only ticket when nothing is going on.