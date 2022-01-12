125 YEARS AGO: 1897
The mill pond presents one of the busiest scenes in town these days. Kleinmann Bros. are filling their large ice houses.
The broom industry seems to thrive. Madson Bros. report their trade growing right along and that they have all the orders they can attend to. They shipped 85 dozen brooms last week.
P.K. Countryman has demonstrated that every citizen may, if he will, provide his summer’s ice at a very minimal cost, by putting up a $4 ice house that holds nine good loads of ice.
It might be appropriate to draw the attention of the German people of Hutchinson and its surrounding areas to the not well-known fact of the existence now about the lodge of the Sons of Herman. The lodge has been in existence now about two years without getting the appreciation it deserves. Membership is limited to men between the age of 21 and 45 who are masters of the German language, possess good character and are in good condition of health.
From a Hutchinson teacher: “As one of our ministers has from the pulpit advised teachers to become better acquainted with the parents of their students, allow me to suggest that parents might become better acquainted with teachers and school by visiting the school now and then. That would be only one visit to each parent while the minister’s suggestion involves the necessity of about 500 visits on the part of each teacher in a district like this. Wonder if he thought of that?”
100 YEARS AGO: 1922
The public library is felt by many to be an important factor in the life of the community, both in the pleasure given the general reading public and in the aid given through its reference department, especially that to the schools of the city. During the year 1921, the total circulation of the books was the largest in its history: 18,204 volumes were loaned, an increase of 3,047 volumes over the 1920 total.
Eddie Fallon, well-known Hutchinson soap man, suffered an injury while peddling his wares. Walking along the roads, which had become extremely slippery from the rain the preceding night, he slipped and fell in such a manner as to fracture his left wrist. Patrons will be glad to welcome Eddie after his confinement. He will probably be able to resume his deliveries soon.
75 YEARS AGO: 1947
A total of 313 births, 17 more than the all-time record set in 1945, were recorded during the past year by Dr. Charles Sheppard, official keeper of vital statistics for Hutchinson. Deaths recorded were 82, just one more than in 1946, and seven more than in 1944. Boy babies out-numbered the girls the past year, after girls had forged ahead for the time in many years in 1945. That year there were 158 girls and 138 boys, but this year the boys led again by a margin of 23.
Charles W. Todd, son of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Todd, formerly of Hutchinson, is one of four medical research men discovering a new wonder drug, says the journal of the American Medical Association. It is a para-amino-benzoic acid, a drug used in the treatment of Rocky Mountain spotted fever.
50 YEARS AGO: 1972
For the second time in a week, the new high school at Glencoe was evacuated because of a bomb threat. The more than 580 students were cleared from the building after police notified school authorities that a bomb threat telephone call had been made. Police, assisted by firemen, converged on the school and conducted a search. Nothing was found.
25 YEARS AGO: 1997
The Hutchinson City Council is expected to discuss a request from Neil Wegner, manager of city-owned Liquor Hutch, that the store on Washington Avenue East be allowed to remain open on the Fourth of July holiday. Late last year, the council amended the city’s liquor ordinance to allow organizations such as service clubs and veterans organizations to sell liquor on Sundays a limited number of times each year through temporary licenses.
Former Hutchinson Police Officer Janet Wraspir received congratulations from Sheriff Joseph Arpaio after being named “Officer of the Quarter” In Maricopa County, Arizona.
The report of a gas smell sent crews from the Hutchinson Fire Department, Hutchinson Utilities and Hutchinson Wastewater Treatment plant scurrying to the area of Franklin Street South, near Hutchinson Telephone Company. Hot water was needed to melt the ice around a manhole cover. Special sensors ruled out methane or sewer gas. The smell was determined to be natural gas. A leak was located near the corner of First Avenue and Franklin Street and repaired by Utilities’ workers. The gas may have migrated to the telephone company and police station through a telephone conduit.