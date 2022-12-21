Squirt hockey on Campbell Lake

When it’s time for hockey season, enthusiastic skaters don’t want to wait for ice. With temperatures in the mid-40s in mid-December 1997, it was tough to get outdoor ice to freeze at the fairgrounds or anywhere else. Coach Steve Hahn found an option for his squirt team, though. Clear some snow off lake ice, put up some goals and bring on the plays —it’s time for hockey on Campbell Lake, where the ice depth was measured at 8 inches prior to practice.

 Leader archives

125 YEARS AGO: 1897

A factory for canning vegetables of various kinds has been proposed at different times for Hutchinson, but no one has ever taken the trouble to work up what would, without doubt, be a profitable enterprise. A movement is now about to be started, however, which has been carefully planned and has abundant means behind it to carry it through, provided Hutchinson businessmen and farmers in the vicinity are willing to do their part. The opportunity must not be wasted, for the same measure a creamery is a boon to the farmers so will a canning factory be, taking and utilizing as it will, the surplus garden vegetables, quantities of which rot on the ground where they grow every year. A canning factory requires but a small investment of capital for the plant and will employ numbers of boys and girls during the summer and fall season. The only expert help needed in an experienced canner.

Looking Back is a weekly column by Kay Johnson, arts and special projects editor, that highlights Hutchinson history. Photo submissions with captions are welcome. Contact the Leader by calling Johnson at 320-753-3641 or email johnson@hutchinsonleader.com.

Tags