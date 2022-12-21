A factory for canning vegetables of various kinds has been proposed at different times for Hutchinson, but no one has ever taken the trouble to work up what would, without doubt, be a profitable enterprise. A movement is now about to be started, however, which has been carefully planned and has abundant means behind it to carry it through, provided Hutchinson businessmen and farmers in the vicinity are willing to do their part. The opportunity must not be wasted, for the same measure a creamery is a boon to the farmers so will a canning factory be, taking and utilizing as it will, the surplus garden vegetables, quantities of which rot on the ground where they grow every year. A canning factory requires but a small investment of capital for the plant and will employ numbers of boys and girls during the summer and fall season. The only expert help needed in an experienced canner.
While the schoolhouse was yet burning, the Board of Education met to devise ways and means for the six grades burned out to continue without loss of time. The trustees of the M.E. Church and the Danish Baptist Church generously offered the lecture room of the former and the entire of the latter. Frequent meetings of the board have been held and the insurance on the furniture was adjusted. Mr. Valle, representing the Hartford Insurance Co., allowed the full amount of the policy — $500. The insurance on the building will be settled by appraisal.
A merry Christmas to all our readers.
The first train from Minneapolis to Cosmos was run Dec. 21. It was a freight train, and carried on the return five cars, which were loaded with stock to be taken to South St. Paul markets. The shortest day in the year was a day full of importance for Cosmos and Hutchinson. It was the day when the two points were formally connected by railroad. Three stops will be made before the train reaches Cosmos: Acoma, Cedar Mills and Corvuso. The fare to Acoma is 18 cents; to Cedar Mills 32 cents; to Corvuso, 47 cents; and Cosmos, 65 cents.
Hutchinson’s Hollywood star Coleen Gray (Doris Jensen) will make her first appearance here in an important part in “Nightmare Alley,” which opens at the State. The picture stars Tyrone Powers and Joan Blondell with Coleen mentioned next in the press releases. No doubt many local fans will want to see their own actress perform in this picture.
Could I have a pair of skates? Could I have a combine to? I’ve been very good. Would you bring a busy buzz-buzz and an organ for my sister, Jackie? She’s pretty good also.
By Memorial Day 1998, Hutchinson-area residents could be watching the latest releases from Hollywood in a seven-screen theater next to the fairgrounds. Daniel Brewer of Advance Architectural Group Inc. told the Hutchinson Planning Commission that his company has a client, Midwest Theaters Corporation, that has entered into a purchase agreement with the McLeod County Fair Board to purchase land at the corner of Century Avenue and the north driveway to the fairgrounds. ... Plans call for the theater to have room for nearly 100 parking spaces on its 275-foot by 250-foot lot. An additional 214 spaces would be built to the south on fairground land that could be used by the theater for all but the five days of the fair in August. The plans also include space for adding two additional screens in the future.
The 63-mile Luce Line State Trail, which winds its way west from Plymouth through Hutchinson to Cosmos is approaching an important crossroads. Officials from the Minnesota Department of Resources are in the process of gathering input to determine the best surface — or surfaces for the trail. The crux of the matter is whether the trail should preserve a more natural surface or be paved with an asphalt surface similar to the one that covers the trail through the city of Hutchinson.
Jerry Carlson has a problem. And even after 36 years as head swimming coach at Hutchinson High School, he’s not quite sure how to handle it. Carlson’s dilemma, however, is one most coaches can only dream of. After watching his Tigersharks win every swimming event (and win easily) in claiming the team championship at the season-opening Hutchinson Invitational, Carlson is pondering what it’s going to take to keep his kids motivated until the end of February when the meets count the most.
