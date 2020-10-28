125 YEARS AGO: 1895
Halloween is Thursday night. Will Hutchinson know herself the next morning?
An item in one of the city dailies recently stated that a man with a wooden leg and William McDonald by name was mixed up in a shooting scrape and a robbery in which a man was relieved of $600 in the woods near Superior. The name and the wooden leg fit William McDonald, who skipped out of Hutchinson, leaving numerous creditors to mourn.
100 YEARS AGO: 1920
Two new homes have been built in Hutchinson, which are just about ready for occupancy. The first is a bungalow built by Theodore Whitelock on South Grove Street. He and his daughter, Miss Lulu, will move in next week. The second house, a two-story $3,800 dwelling, has been built on Fourth Avenue by Ben Hajicek. He and his family will move there in about a week or so. A third house, modern and to cost $9,000, is being built by Mrs. Matt Jensen and her son Harry on Hassan Street.
75 YEARS AGO: 1945
It has been determined the burglars who robbed the high school vault took additional monies that were kept at the school for safekeeping. The largest loss was sustained by the McLeod County Medical Association — $272 — for its immunization program. The school district itself was negligible, most of the money belonging to various special funds kept in the school vault. The high school special fund was $58.67; the revolving fund loss was $38.42; the express and freight fund loss $15; and the War Stamp fund, $89.99. There was also an item of $67.30 in receipts from the Student Council party.
50 YEARS AGO: 1970
Dr. Thomas Lyke, recently discharged from the U.S. Army, has set up private dental practice here in the Madsen-Peterson building, Third Avenue and Jefferson Street. After dental school, Lyke practiced briefly in Litchfield before entering the army. He spent two years in the Army as a dentist at Fort Lewis, Washington. He was discharged this fall. Lyke and his wife Mary Jo have been at home in Hutchinson since Oct. 2.
25 YEARS AGO: 1995
This week’s Devil’s Ball, being staged by Ralph Neumann, Lake Marion Ballroom operator, will commemorate the alleged appearance of the devil at the pavilion in 1921. The red-suited Satan was said to have appeared mysteriously in the middle of the dance floor late in October 1921. No “official” confirmation could be obtained on the appearance, and the Leader at that time reported that “although there were 100 there, a reporter was unable to find anyone who would admit that he was there.”
Don’t use alcohol — period. That was the message Hutchinson middle school and high school students heard from Rick Rassier, a traveling volleyball maniac with a message. “My challenge is to really make you think,” Rassier said. “Before you turn 18, you will hear 100,000 times that alcohol is cool and you’ll fit in if you drink. You’re going to have to decide if you believe that.” Rassier, an elementary teacher in Foley, near St. Cloud, has spent four to five years traveling to schools with his message.
Efforts by a local developer to remodel the 82-year-old Hutchinson Hotel have been shelved due to a lack of interested tenants for the retail-office condominium concept. “It is not on the drawing board as we had it, but we are still attempting to seek out other avenues,” said Dean Limoges of Morningside Development.
Jandy’s clothing store is closing after a 22-year run in Hutchinson. “We decided 22 years was long enough,” said Delores Goebel of the decision to close the store. “It’s been a wonderful 22 years,” said Jan Kreitlow, who operated the store with Goebel. “People are sad to see us close, but it’s time to retire.” Over the past several years, Jandy’s has offered children’s clothing for infants up to size 14. Everything offered for sale on the shelves and racks were handpicked by Goebel and Kreitlow at the merchandise market in Minneapolis. “We weren’t the run-of-the-mill store,” Goebel said. “We were a specialty store. We had things you couldn’t find in a discount store, such as a baptismal gown.”
With just one week left in the Hutchinson Area United Way campaign for 1996, $35,000 is still needed to make the $165,000 goal, according to Pete Marsnik, local United Way vice president and campaign chairperson. “I think it’s going to be a stretch,” he said of reaching the goal, which is 10 percent greater than last year.