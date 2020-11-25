125 YEARS AGO: 1895
From the desk of Carlos Avery: Bids are desired to furnish Independent School District 2, McLeod County, 150 cords of green body oak wood, 25 cords of green bass wood and 50 cords of dry body oak wood, delivered at the school houses in said district.
An addition of 300 volumes has been made to the library of Hutchinson schools. The books include about 100 volumes for the use of the students in the normal department.
A professional strongman gave exhibitions at a Hutchinson saloon. He has challenged Sandow to a contest, and claims to be able to out do any living man in lifting anything short of a mortgage.
A party of 18 gore-thirsters, headed by John Huderle, went out after wolves. August Rusch killed one near the Krienke place up Crow River, and the next day Huderle sent two to the wolf-hereafter. The carcasses are on exhibition in town and are the prairie wolf variety, tawny and about the size of a shepherd dog.
100 YEARS AGO: 1920
The English Light Opera Company will be the next number at the public library entertainment course. This company comes highly recommended not only for the singing qualifications of the members, but for their dramatic abilities as well.
Little Ellen Juul, living on Route 1, is absolutely not going to take any chances with a threatening shortage of dolls, toys and so on, which is reported Santa is faced with this year. She is getting her bid in early for the gifts she wants. Her letter is clear: "Dear Santa, Would you please send me a doll and buggy to give her a ride in." Ellen Juul, 5.
The past week has seen some of the finest skating Hutchinson has ever had, the ice on the pond and river have frozen over as smooth as glass. The weather has been ideal and the moonlit evenings have found large crowds enjoying the best and most healthful of winter sports. Now for a good-sized rink and warming house. What's become of the committee appointed last winter?
75 YEARS AGO: 1945
Cpt. James Clay of the United States Navy received high military decorations from the French government for exceptional services in the European war. He is now serving as chief of staff to Rear Adm. Frank Beatty at the destroyer base in Portland, Maine, having been there since June, when he returned from the Atlantic. Previously, Clay had been awarded the Legion of Merit and the Gold Star in lieu of a second Legion of Merit Award.
Edward Ulrich, president of the McLeod County Farm Bureau and active in public affairs for many years, died of a heart attack near a deer camp about 25 miles south of Blackduck. He was 64 years old. He was a member of a group of hunters who have been going to the same deer camp for the past 25 years, and he has never missed an open season since that time.
The Hutchinson City Council, at its last regular meeting, set the tax levy the same as it was last year. It will be a total of $34,750. No levy is necessary for the bond and interest fund, as the interest on outstanding bonds is now down to a small amount. The sewer bonds are levied on directly at the courthouse.
50 YEARS AGO: 1970
Mark Schmidt and Carol Ulrich, seniors at Hutchinson High School, were honored as outstanding teenagers by the Hutchinson Optimist Club.
Mathilda Sageng was named Woman of the Year by the Hutchinson Business and Professional Women's Club. Sageng, a senior high counselor at HHS, received the annual award at the club's meeting at the Chalet Supper Club. Mrs. Ruth Stark, recipient of the award a year ago, made the presentation.
25 YEARS AGO: 1995
Unlike the trend at many municipal-owned liquor stores in Minnesota, sales at Hutchinson's city-owned store continue to be strong. As a result, the City Council voted to transfer $75,000 from the liquor fund to the city's general fund as part of the store's budgeted contribution for 1995 of $130,000.
A failing wall at West Elementary will be the topic of a special meeting of the Hutchinson Board of Education. More than a year ago, former Grounds Supervisor Greg Robbins discovered a leaning exterior wall. Brick anchoring problems were identified in the original 1987 building as well as the 1988 addition. More than a year later, no restoration has occurred because involved parties have not agreed on who will pay for the work. Repair estimates a year ago ranged from $10,000 to $35,000, depending on how the repair is done. A decision about repairing the building is anticipated at the special meeting.