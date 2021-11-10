125 YEARS AGO: 1896
There are hundreds of acres of corn yet to be husked.
Sleighing the earlier part of November was part of the regular winter program a few years ago, but for six to eight years there has been little snow until midwinter. The 6 inches of snow that fell recently has sent the farmers stringing into town on every road and business hums.
The generous-hearted citizens of Hutchinson who annually for the past four years have arranged a public musical festival to raise funds for the needy in the community have been at work on the same project. They have secured enough of the best local talent to ensure an evening’s program, which will delight the most fastidious. The occasion will afford every citizen of Hutchinson a chance to cast anything from a crumb to a whole loaf of bread upon the water, “Give and it shall be given unto you.” A hard winter is ahead and we have many needy families in our midst and also many well-to-do-citizens who only lack the opportunity, now afforded by those who have taken hold of this move, to help those greatly in need.
100 YEARS AGO: 1921
Hutchinson American Legion Post 96 is going to build a home of its own. Such was the decision arrived at during a recent meeting when the matter of disposition of the profits from the 1921 Legion baseball team was up for consideration. Report of the finance committee shows a nice balance of $433.55.
75 YEARS AGO: 1946
It was announced early this week by officials of the Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Co., with its home office in St. Paul, will open a branch in Hutchinson within a few months, which will employ about 240 people at the start. The St. Paul concern was the successful bidder on the local hemp plant property and it is expected that the final contract details with the War Assets Administration turning the property to them will be completed soon. The local factory will be a converting plant for Scotch tape and sand paper. These products will be brought here in large jumbo rolls and then the large machines to be installed, will slit, press and pack it for the trade.
50 YEARS AGO: 1971
A fire destroyed the recently started business of a 21-year-old rural Hutchinson man. The kennel operation lost dogs valued at $1,675 in the fire. The kennel was destroyed and damage was done to a garage. Hutchinson Fire Chief Brad Emans set the loss to buildings at $3,000, and estimated the loss of contents to be $2,000, including the dogs.
25 YEARS AGO: 1996
Grant Knutson, who was the county commissioner from 1982 to 1992, will reprise his role as he defeated incumbent Third District Commissioner Eloi Hamre by about 350 votes. Hamre is the only incumbent that McLeod County voters did not return to his seat.
With more than one million listeners each morning, the on-air personalities of WCCO Radio’s “Morning Show” probably need no further introduction than their first names: Dave, Karen, Roger and Roger, Eric, and of course, Sid! On Nov 22, that sextet will bring the station’s annual Farm City Day observes to Hutchinson. The on-air folks will be broadcasting live from the Commercial Building at the McLeod County Fairgrounds. The visit is being organized by the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce’s resurrected agricultural committee. Dave Larson, vice president of agricultural loans at Marquette Bank, is overseeing the event. He has served on WCCO’s ag advisory committee for nine years.
People’s Platform: In response to the comments about the political sign thefts and other contemptible politicking: It’s disturbing how little respect that a select few have for the rights of others. Everyone has the freedom to express their beliefs and when just one person has these rights violated, we all suffer. Yet, not to condone what occurred this election season, but what kind of expression is a political sign? Some people have, like, 150 signs in their yard. When a sign with nothing more than a name on it actually affects the voting behavior of others, what kind of democracy do we really have?
People’s Platform: As I left my Sunday morning worship service, I found a piece of campaign literature on my vehicle. It occurred to me that on Sunday morning, the people leaving the pamphlets would be better off attending their church.