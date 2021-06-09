125 YEARS AGO: 1896
From the Midway News: The scraps of paper used as ballots by an "intelligent" jury in the Chicago criminal court were picked up in the jury room after the jury had left. They had returned a verdict of guilty in some case, and this is the way four of the jurors spelled guilty: "gilte," "gillite," "gille" and "glitz." The other eight good and true men managed to find the unlucky defendant guilty in the property fashion.
100 YEARS AGO: 1921
The Leader had a request for a copy of the date of May 27 with an unusual condition. Miss Alice Larson of Minneapolis, who is well known in Lamson, requested that a copy of the issue be sent to her aboard the S.S. Stockholm in the New York harbor. And providing the paper reached her before she left, the Leader will be sent to her in Sweden for one year, where she will spend some time traveling and visiting. The paper was sent under first-class postage, special delivery, but it is doubtful if it would arrive in time. The Leader awaits word from Miss Larson.
The Farmers Creamery was entered some time during the night and $55 was taken from the cash till. Entrance was gained through a window and there were no clues. About midnight the burglar siren alarm went off at the O.A. Kohler store in some mysterious manner, and before Karl Kohler had been aroused and hastened to the store, numerous people living in the vicinity were on the spot, looking for excitement.
75 YEARS AGO: 1946
The new Sears & Roebuck store will open its doors in Hutchinson. C.H. Lattner, manager, is expecting a tremendous crowd. The store, with 10,000 feet of selling space, has been arranged to afford maximum display of merchandise as well as to offer the greatest convenience to shoppers.
One of the most popular features ever published in the Leader, the "Service Corner," has been discontinued after exactly four years of life. It was inaugurated May 29, 1942, as a front page department. During its four-year run, more than 5,000 items were published and read with intense interest by every subscriber. During these four years approximately 1,500 young men and women paused on the front page of the Leader to give a brief salute as they marched away to war. For 30 of them now lying in foreign graves, it was a final gesture of farewell.
50 YEARS AGO: 1971
Three members of a Hutchinson family were injured in a single-engine plane accident, north of Park Rapids where they had spent the weekend at their summer home. Veteran flyer Ken Butler, his wife Virginia and their 14-year-old-son, Bruce, were hospitalized after their Beechcraft Bonanza crashed on takeoff. Butler was critically injured and transferred to a hospital in Fargo, North Dakota. He was taken off the critical list after four hours of surgery. Mrs. Butler remains at a Park Rapids hospital where Bruce was treated for cuts and bruises. He was expected to return to Hutchinson with an uncle.
25 YEARS AGO: 1996
After a record number of motorists died on Minnesota roads during the Memorial Day weekend, Gov. Arne Carlson is calling on state and local law enforcement agencies to develop an enhanced traffic-enforcement plan prior to the July 4 holiday weekend.
People's Platform: This is in response to the homeowner who said the people who rent don't pay taxes. I wonder how come my rent goes up when taxes go up? No. 2, I don't believe any renter forced you to buy a home. No. 3, I wonder where you got the information from that says that more people voted who pay rent and caused the school referendum to pass.
Brad Emans, an 18-year veteran of the McLeod County Assessor's Office, is moving up and heading north. Emans will be the new county assessor for Meeker County. He will continue to serve as Hutchinson's fire chief.
Hutchinson has its own home page on the World Wide Web. That's thanks to the efforts of 3M employee and Hutchinson School Board member Doug Brown. "My initial thought was work related," Brown said. "3M has many people coming from outside Hutchinson to visit the site. If we're going to have people visit, we can show them how to get here (with the internet)." So far, the city of Hutchinson home page includes a general map with distances from primary cities, an overview, and information addressing schools, churches, parks, county parks, campgrounds, restaurants, the airport and climate. "We're going to continue to add and experiment," Brown said, "but we wanted to get started."