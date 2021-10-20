125 YEARS AGO: 1896
J.E. Bishop and O.A. Kline, representing the Minnesota Generator Co., will have one of their machines on exhibition at R.E. Marshall’s confectionery store, Oct. 26 in the evening. The new machine manufactures the new acetylene gas for lighting streets or buildings and the company controlling it is prepared to give practical proof of the superiority of acetylene gas over other fluids for lighting. Acetylene is a marvel if all that is claimed for it is true.
Supt. Billings gave the waterworks tank and mains the first cleaning out they have had in a year. He found about an inch of sediment in the tank.
Now that James Barrie has followed “Ian MacLaren” to this country, a Scotch craze is in order. So long as the country does not unanimously take to drinking Scotch whiskey, anything else can be forgiven — even to wearing kilts.
100 YEARS AGO: 1921
Work on the pageant “Red Cross of Peace” was started with Miss Cora Jacobson as director. The purpose of this production is to show the work of the Red Cross from the days of its organization to the peace time program of present. Furthermore, it is being given throughout the country to prepare citizens for the Red Cross roll call — due in McLeod County in November.
Fire of an unknown origin wrought havoc on the Charles Witte farm in Hassan Valley Township, known as the old Rudolph Nemitz place. Between 4 and 5 o’clock, flames were seen by the family coming from the barn and before the fire department could cover the 6-mile stretch from the city with the chemical truck, the 40-by-64 barn with contents, including harness, hay and feed, a new silo filled with silage, and a large straw stack were consumed by flames. Eleven head of cattle also perished, including one purebred Holstein bull and 10 head of young stock.
75 YEARS AGO: 1946
Miss Kristine Jensen has resigned as superintendent of nurses at Hutchinson Community Hospital effective this week, and a former member of the local hospital staff has been appointed by the board of directors as her successor. Miss Jensen told the Leader that she has made no plans for the immediate future other than enjoying a good long vacation.
A 1934 V-8 car belonging to Harvey Thompson was damaged when it crashed into Warner Heller’s truck parked before his residence at 15 Fifth Ave. N.W. The car was stolen downtown, where it was parked, while Gordon Bower, stepson of Thompson, went to the show. When the boy found the car had disappeared after the show was out, he walked home, thinking some other member of the family had driven it home. After the crash, whoever was driving the car evidently fled from the scene.