125 YEARS AGO: 1895
Some men find it more profitable to farm the farmers than to farm the land.
A sudden flop of the weather put a thin crust of ice on the water on low grounds, but on high land there was not a sign of frost.
From William Schultz: “On my farm, 4 miles southeast of Hutchinson, I threshed 520 bushels of flax from 36 acres and lost a lot because I let it get too ripe. I got 500 bushels of wheat from 17 acres, 2,200 bushels of oats from 36 acres, and 1,450 bushels of barley from 26 acres, all this machine measure. I manure my land well, and in 26 years I have been farming, I have never burned a straw stack.”
100 YEARS AGO: 1920
Nels Cervine of Lake Jennie astonished his neighbors by pulling from the lake a 14 1/2-pound pickerel. The head was on exhibition at Hartmann’s drug store and attracted much attention. The championship angler, however, was Mr. Griswold of Princeton, Illinois, who with his wife has been living close to nature at Belle Lake and occupying the Magdanz’s cottage. His record for the week is a 16-pound pickerel, a 13-pound pickerel and a 7-pound bass.
Fred Wiedeman, an employee at the W.A. Tesch garage, was arrested for speeding and driving with a muffler open. His case was heard before Municipal Judge Wakefield, who found him guilty and fined him $20 and $3 for court costs.
The total population of the United States, exclusive of outlying possessions, will be found to be 105,768,196, according to preliminary findings. This will mean an increase of 13 million-plus people since the 1910 census.
75 YEARS AGO: 1945
The McLeod County Fair will show a profit this year, estimated to be about the same as last year when it was somewhere over $3,000. The final day of the exposition put the fair in the black.
In a local business deal recently completed, Dudley DeLong, local junior high school teacher, became the owner of the Kurth Cafe and Bakery, conducted for many years by the late Henry Kurth and his wife and, until recently, by Mrs. Kurth. DeLong takes over both the business and building situated just south of Citizens Bank.
Lt. Eugene Daggett is spending a leave here with his wife Doris Wurdell at the Frank Wurdell home. He will report to New York at the end of an accumulative leave for further duty in the Merchant Marine.
Lt. Amy Mae Young sailed from San Francisco after V-J Day for overseas assignment. She has three days in Honolulu and is now headed for Guam and Okinawa and perhaps farther places.
Ensign Goldie Zumach has been spending a 14-day leave at the home of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Henry Zumach, while in the process of reassignment. Formerly of the naval ammunition depot at Hastings, Nebraska, she is being transferred to the naval hospital at Norman, Oklahoma.
Passenger buses held down to 35 miles per hour during the war will be on a faster schedule beginning Oct. 1. The morning bus will leave the local station at Hotel Jorgenson at 8 a.m. and will arrive in Minneapolis at 10:15 a.m., 15 minutes earlier than formerly.
50 YEARS AGO: 1970
The Hutchinson Utilities Commission has joined with 24 other municipal gas distributors to fight a rate increase requested by Northern Natural Gas Company. The increase would affect 80 utilities and municipal customers in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan and Wisconsin. Another point of concern is the expected shortage that will affect the 1970-71 heating season.
25 YEARS AGO: 1995
An assisted-living facility that would provide a lower-cost alternative to a nursing home has been proposed for a site next to Burns Manor Nursing Home in Hutchinson. City officials met with the Hutchinson Area Health Care Board of Directors to discuss the proposal that could include 30 to 40 units of assisted living in a first phase at a cost estimated between $1.6 million and $2.2 million. An 18-acre site owned by HAHC that is on the north side of Burns Manor would be the site of the new assisted-living facility.
Joyce Young was recently selected as the 1995 Artist of the Year by the Artists of Minnesota organization. “I really feel honored,” Young said. “There’s some very well-known artists and some talented artists.”
There will be a special vote on Sunday liquor in Cosmos during a referendum on Tuesday, Sept. 26. Currently, there is a ban on Sunday liquor sales, but the City Council has been petitioned by the owners of Cosmos Liquors and the Dutchman’s Corral for a vote on this issue. The vote will be exclusively for residents within the city limits.