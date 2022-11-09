125 YEARS AGO: 1897
The autocratic Bell Telephone Company has cut off the line of the Western Minnesota Telephone Company and Hutchinson businessmen are able to only talk as far as Carver County. Under these conditions, the long distance phone is about as useful to us for business purposes as the clothesline in the backyard.
Frank Kelley fell through a broken culvert at the intersection of Adams Street and Fifth Avenue. He has been confined to his home since. The culvert has evidently been broken and in bad condition for some time. Too much care cannot be exercised in keeping sidewalks and crossings in repair. There are several in bad condition at the present time.
Mrs. DeGree has been on the sick list for the past week but is now able to resume her home duties.
100 YEARS AGO: 1922
A terrible accident happened at “merchants” crossing on the Milwaukee railroad just east of Sumter when a passenger train No. 18, one of the Milwaukee Road’s flyers, crashed into a team and wagon, killing Henry Horton instantly. How the accident happened will always remain a mystery, only the engineer on the locomotive being an eye witness, and he is only able to describe the accident relative to the actual collision. The man was knocked clear of the rails on which the train was traveling by the wagon box, but the force of the impact broke his back, his ribs and an arm. Although his body was badly crushed, he sustained only a bruise on his face.
75 YEARS AGO: 1947
The presence and aid offered by George “Jake” Jacobsen at Belle Lake saved the life of a 76-year-old Glencoe man. The aged man, Louis Brinkman, is now in the Glencoe Hospital in critical condition. Brinkman is a veteran angler who docks his boat throughout the summer and fall at Belle Lake. Jake, who owns a cottage at Belle Lake, was fishing. The two were alone on the lake since the cold, damp weather was discouraging to most anglers. When Jake heard the man call for help, he immediately began to row over to him. As he neared the boat, he could see that the man’s head and shoulders were submerged in the water as his body hung over the side of the boat. Also, he was gradually slipping further into the water. Reaching him, Jake pulled him from the water and took him to shore, where Buster, answering his father’s call, waited. Brinkman was wrapped in warm blankets, rolled over a barrel and partially revived. He was then brought to Hutchinson where a physician gave Brinkman emergency treatment before he was transferred to the Glencoe Hospital.
50 YEARS AGO: 1972
The traditional Republican McLeod County area went along with the national trend in the general election favoring President Richard Nixon, who was returned to office by a landslide.
25 YEARS AGO: 1997
The people have spoken: Sunday liquor gains approval. A majority of Hutchinson residents who voted Nov. 4 decided they would enjoy a glass of wine with their meal when they went out for dinner on Sundays, or a beer when watching a Vikings game on TV at a sports bar. By a margin of 58% to 42%, Hutchinson’s 142-year-old temperance heritage came to a close with voter approval authorizing on-sale Sunday liquor licenses. The actual vote was 1,306 to 941.
About 400 households in McLeod County will soon be using electronic transfer cards to receive several kinds of public assistance, including food stamps, aid to families and dependent children, general assistance and Minnesota Supplemental Aid. EBT cards, which look similar to ATM cards, will replace the traditional payment route of mailing benefit checks to recipients. The cards can be used at ATM machines or point-of-sale terminals at grocery stores.
Business and agriculture will come together later this week when the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce hosts the Farm/Business Expo in the Commercial Building at the McLeod County Fairgrounds. This marks the second year that the Chamber’s agribusiness committee has organized a special event that recognizes the ties that bind the business and farm communities together.