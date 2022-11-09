Food shelf donation

Al Mora, Tom Black, Brent Schmeling and Tom Ulrich and the rest of the Hutchinson Jaycees gathered 2,472 pounds of food during the organization’s annual Halloween Haunted House, Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, 1997. The trailer contained 16 cases of soda pop and 23 cases of food. The donation was delivered to the McLeod Emergency Food Shelf on Nov. 7.

 Leader archives

125 YEARS AGO: 1897

The autocratic Bell Telephone Company has cut off the line of the Western Minnesota Telephone Company and Hutchinson businessmen are able to only talk as far as Carver County. Under these conditions, the long distance phone is about as useful to us for business purposes as the clothesline in the backyard.

Looking Back is a weekly column by Kay Johnson, arts and special projects editor, that highlights Hutchinson history. Photo submissions with captions are welcome. Contact the Leader by calling Johnson at 320-753-3641 or email johnson@hutchinsonleader.com.

Tags