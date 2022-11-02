1997 Crow River Art Center, Washington Avenue

Crow River Arts has found a new one-year temporary home at the McLeod County Heritage and Cultural Center. The move was recently approved by the governing boards of the two organizations. The art center will move from its present home at 44 Washington Ave. W. and take up residence at the museum July 1, 1998. The Hutchinson Police Department requested that the City Council give Crow River Arts six months notice to vacate the building. The Police Department is seeking the additional space to expand its family conferencing project, evidence preparation and equipment storage.

125 YEARS AGO: 1897

”Uncle George” Bonniwell, well-known and universally beloved since the early days, died at his home at Bonniwell Mills at the ripe old age of 85 years. Three months ago, a horse stepped on his foot, crushing a bone in his toe. He would not permit anything to be done to it for some time and finally it had to be amputated. It had been delayed so long, however, that it was necessary to take the limb off below the knee. The shock of the operation so aggravated a long-standing bladder problem that death resulted as above stated.

