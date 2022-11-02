”Uncle George” Bonniwell, well-known and universally beloved since the early days, died at his home at Bonniwell Mills at the ripe old age of 85 years. Three months ago, a horse stepped on his foot, crushing a bone in his toe. He would not permit anything to be done to it for some time and finally it had to be amputated. It had been delayed so long, however, that it was necessary to take the limb off below the knee. The shock of the operation so aggravated a long-standing bladder problem that death resulted as above stated.
A.C. Baker, Brownton pioneer and veteran of the Civil War, died at the family home Oct. 31 in Brownton. Death resulted from infirmities of old age. Had he lived until Dec. 19, he would have been 84 years of age. Mr. Baker came to McLeod County in 1865, locating on a farm in Penn Township, where he lived for about two years, then engaging in mercantile business at New Auburn in partnership with E.L. Shaw. Surviving children are Anna E., postmaster of Brownton; Helen May, principal at Stevens Seminary, Glencoe; Stella, Arthur H. Clayton R.C. and Lewis H, publishers of the Wilmar-Republican-Gazette, and James, an attorney at Bird Island.
Always on the receiving news of the death of a beloved friend of many years we are confronted with the distinct feeling of personal loss. This sense of loss is now being felt by the citizens of Hutchinson who have known Mads C. Madson during the 65 years he has been a citizen of this town and one of the outstanding leaders in the community. He was a leader in church, business, political and industrial circles and leaves behind at his departure a host of friends and a large family of children and grandchildren besides his devoted wife. For many years he manufactured bricks, then added a sideline of pottery by establishing a kiln for the manufacture of the common varieties then in general use. Later he extended his activities to the manufacture of tile and silo slabs, which carried on under the title of Rockite Silo Co.
Voters in the city of Hutchinson will receive one city ballot in addition to others when they report to the polls for the general election Nov. 7. The city ballot will have voters decide a $300,000 bond issue for an outdoor swimming pool and facilities. Proposed is an L-shaped pool with a separate wading pool and a building for dressing rooms, lockers, showers, concession area and mechanical equipment. The ballot shall ask for a yes or no response.
Come Nov. 4, Hutchinson’s last vestige of its temperance heritage could be wiped from the city ordinances if residents vote to allow on-sale Sunday liquor sales. When John, Judson and Asa Hutchinson, in company with W.W. Pendergast, Col. John Stevens, Lewis Harrington and six others ventured to this spot on the Crow River in November 1855, they wrote 13 Articles of Agreement that life in the new town was to be based on. The teetotaler, abolitionist brothers decreed that five acres of land in the new townsite was to be set aside for the Humanities Church and 15 acres were to be used for a park. They also set down that eight city lots were to be reserved for use by schools and that women were to be afforded equal rights. The final article stated “no lot shall ever be occupied by any building used as a saloon, bowling alley or billiard room on penalty of forfeiture of the lot. In November 1880, the newly founded Hutchinson Leader wrote, “Things are booming in the village; a saloon opening and a temperance lecture all in one week! If the opening wasn’t any better attended than the lecture, no harm done.” Through the years, all three supposed vices identified by the founders have been allowed to take root in Hutchinson. On Nov. 4, residents will be asked for the fourth time in the last 15 years to decide if the city should after 142 years, allow the sale of Sunday liquor.
