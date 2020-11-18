125 YEARS AGO: 1895
Good advice: Never leave the house on a journey without a bottle of Chamberlain’s Colic, Cholera and Diarrhea Remedy.
The first convention of the Women’s Club ever held in Minnesota met recently in Minneapolis.It was attended by more than 500 earnest, intellectual women who are laboring to advance the welfare of their sex and of the human race generally. There were numerous able addresses, but none more to the point than that delivered by Mrs. McCusick of Stillwater who a few years ago was Miss Mattie Alcott of Hutchinson.
Meeker County had 65, Renville had 61 and McLeod County had less than 30 cases in the court calendar. To everybody but the lawyers and court officers it is pleasing to know that law suits are getting fewer every year in McLeod County.
100 YEARS AGO: 1920
There were those who predicted that when the women had the ballot they would make all manner of fool mistakes at their first attempt on voting a full ticket, but election officials here and elsewhere have stated that ballots were correct as in former years — and probably more so, as the men folks generally wanted to to vote correctly so the women would not get ahead of them. “Another thing,” said one judge, “the new voter walked into the voting place, received her ballot, went to the booth and in a short time was back again, few women took as long to mark their ballots as the majority of men.”
75 YEARS AGO: 1945
Burglars broke into the Anderson Oil Co. building on Adams Street and robbed all three firms in the building. They are the oil company itself, George Schmitz Tire Shop and Charles Stocking. Schmitz was the heaviest loser, and the bandits took eight large truck tires valued at $300. Another $75 tire was left behind when the burglars were apparently frightened away. They took between $30 and $35 in change from the cash register in the oil company office, also doing considerable damage to the cash register and cash box, which they pried open. They did not attempt to open the safe, which is also in the office.
A new athletic field for Hutchinson was discussed by representatives from several civic groups who met at Hotel Jorgenson. The meeting had been called by the Junior Chamber of Commerce, and Kenneth Jensen, president of this group, presided. Bill Scherer is secretary of this group. There was considerable discussion about the possibilities of an athletic field, which would include a football field, baseball diamond and other facilities for sports.
50 YEARS AGO: 1970
Theft of $4,900 from Hutchinson Telephone Co. is under investigation by police officials. The amount, in cash and checks, was found missing when it opened for business. “There was no visual evidence of the place having been burglarized,” said Police Chief Frank Broderius. Officials termed the action, “theft by key.” Office personnel discovered the loss of money when they opened the safe in the morning, according to Mrs. Elaine Clay, the firm’s office manager. Included in the loss was part of a coin collection belonging to Walt Clay.
The 1971 Hutchinson Area United Fund Campaign is over its $32,199 goal by $54. General campaign chairman Lyle Van Hale said pledges and donations were at $32,253 when final returns from Lynn Township and some additional donations from residents of Hutchinson put the collection for 33 health and welfare agencies over its goal.
25 YEARS AGO: 1995
A home built in 1953 by a doctor who practiced in Hutchinson for nearly 40 years will be the site of Shalom Baptist Church’s annual Christmas Idea House. The Dr. Elmer and Rose Lippman home, 705 Harmony Lane, is the setting for this year’s display titled “Christmas By the River.”
Hutchinson residents may want to pay special attention when “Grumpier Old Men,” the sequel to the Minnesota-based hit “Grumpy Old Men,” makes it to the silver screen this upcoming holiday season. That’s because much of the sound you’ll hear was recorded on 3M’s one-quarter inch, professional audio mastering tape. The movie audio-mixer, a proponent of 3M products, invited 3M to send technicians to the movie set as it was filmed in Minnesota earlier this fall. One of those who went was Wayne Lenander, a technical team leader at 3M’s Magnetic Products plant in Hutchinson.