125 YEARS AGO: 1897
Jorgen Miller of north Hutchinson has been very sick for about one year and is not expected to live.
A telegram from Glencoe says that Fred Piowaty spent a quiet night. The attack has now developed into typhoid fever. Dr. Wheaton of Minneapolis is in attendance.
For the Mardi Gras Carnival March 2 at New Orleans, Louisiana, and Mobile, Alabama, roundtrip excursion tickets will be sold for $43.
The man whose life is not more or less influenced by some woman can be depended on to make frequent mistakes.
100 YEARS AGO: 1922
For the past couple of weeks there seems to have been and still is considerable sickness in Hutchinson and the surrounding county. The nature of the trouble seems to be severe colds and coughs, thought by many to be a sort of tag end of the flu, which has generally run itself out, and tonsillitis and other threat infections.
75 YEARS AGO: 1947
Ninety-five tons of ice are safely stored away for next summer’s users, as Henry Kuester completed the annual harvest for the Hutchinson Ice Co. It took 27 people and four trucks a little over five days to complete the big job. The ice is of fair quality, reports Kuester, although there are some layers of slush. It was taken from the Crow River near Jens Juul point. The ice was 19 inches thick, 6 inches of which was added to it by the last cold spell just before cutting started.
Bubble gum is back on the market and the sprouts, many of whom are below the reading age, seem to sense it. Most difficult to realize is when the gum made an appearance on the shelves this winter, quite a number of the purchasers found it a new toy, something the older kids talked about. For in the war years there grew a generation without the benefit of bubble gum.
50 YEARS AGO: 1972
Plaza 15, the shopping center proposed for construction just north of Hutchinson Community Hospital, will get a favorable recommendation from the Hutchinson Planning Commission and be forwarded to the Hutchinson City Council for action.
25 YEARS AGO: 1997
Customers of Hutchinson Utilities Commission’s natural gas service probably have noticed a major increase in the cost of natural gas on their January bills. A number of factors have played a role in the dramatic increase, according to John Webster, superintendent of Utilities’ natural gas department. Natural gas prices have increased approximately 50% in about a month’s time, Webster said, and natural gas prices are up approximately 100% over January 1996.
The efforts of the Hutchinson Community Development Corporation to attract new businesses to the city is at the same time a legacy of success and a challenge for the future. In 1996, HCDC attracted Impressions Inc., a St. Paul-based commercial printing and packaging company. The company is expected to hire about 80 employees this year. It also helped ADC/Soitra, which came to Hutchinson in 1995, plan and build an addition to its industrial park facility. But those successes have left the city with just one 6-acre lot in the industrial park, a problem HCDC and the city are working to solve by expanding east of Dakota Rail’s tracks.
People’s Platform: I was driving on Second Avenue going downtown when a bus pulled out from a side street, right in front of me. We give tickets to people who don’t obey the school bus stop arm law. What should we do about this? It really could have caused an accident because I had cars behind me. I hope the person driving that bus will be more careful with the children on it.
The prospect of being away from people didn’t seem too attractive to Roswitha “Rosie” Cady. So when an ownership and management change at the Prairie House Restaurant left her at a career crossroads, Cady eschewed retirement and plunged into a “new adventure.” She just couldn’t picture herself sitting around home getting in the way of her husband, Robert, who recently retired from 3M. In late January, she purchased the Happy Chef restaurant at the corner of State Highway 7 and School Road. It opened Feb. 5 under its new name, “Rosie’s.”