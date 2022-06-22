125 YEARS AGO: 1897
Ringling Brothers mammoth circus was packed to overflowing and hundreds were turned away at the exhibition in Minneapolis. The circus had advertised almost exclusively through the newspapers of that city.
B.E. and Dowe Lollis have started a broom factory at New Ulm. There is evidently a good opening for the business there and we doubt not that the boys will meet with success. Mr. and Mrs. Lollis drove over with them and returned the next day.
A movement is well underway, which bids fair to give Hutchinson a first-class telephone system in the very near future. It is an improvement for which this town is ripe, something when once in operation will be found indispensable. All that is necessary is an assurance of fair patronage and the work will be vigorously pushed to completion. The system proposed to be the most complete known and will meet a large-sized want at this time. It is to be put in by a company of local businesses who interest and pride will be to give gilt-edge service.
100 YEARS AGO: 1922
Frank Brabec is Hutchinson’s oldest merchant both in age and years of service. Mr. Brabec celebrated his 81st birthday, and for 49 years has been in business in Hutchinson, as clerk and partner in, and sole owner of the merchantile businesses. “Still good for 10 more years,” Mr. Brabec said. “Come in 10 years from now and we’ll talk it over again.” Mr. Brabec was born in Bohemia, coming to America at 12 years of age. He came to Hutchinson in 1873 from Watertown and after clerking a few years for George Belden, and for Goodnow and Ives, he went into partnership with Mr. Belden, the firm being known as Belden and Brabec. He never misses a day of work. He does all the bookkeeping and with a firm hand writes all the checks.
75 YEARS AGO: 1947
Heavy damage was done by a tornado and strong winds, which struck in this vicinity just before 11 o’clock in the evening, blowing down more than half-a-dozen barns and silos and damaging many others, and uprooting and breaking countless trees. The wires of the Hutchinson Telephone Co. and McLeod REA were also hard hit, causing a disruption in service in many instances. The wind, with its near-tornado velocity struck Hutchinson just before 11 p.m. accompanied by bolts of lightning and huge claps of thunder.
The machine shed and grainery of the Edwin Tews farm, northwest of town and just beyond the golf course, burned to the ground. The fire started at 9 o’clock when a tractor, which was in the machine shed, backfired and started an immense blaze. The fire quickly spread to the grainery, which was supporting one side of the lean-to type of shed.
50 YEARS AGO: 1972
Based on an informational meeting on May 21 in Hutchinson, a Montessori school for preschool age children will be opened in Hutchinson in 1972. According to Mrs. Al Cotter, who sponsored the information session in Hutchinson, enough interest was shown in the program and following it to warrant going ahead with the plans. The Montessori Foundation of Minnesota will supply a fully qualified teacher under whom a prospective teacher may intern.
25 YEARS AGO: 1997
Hutchinson school start times will remain the same for the 1997-98 school year, but later times may come for the 1998-99 school year.
The start of construction on a number of Hutchinson school additions caused the valuation of new construction permits to skyrocket in May. With projects underway at all four of District 423’s schools, the total valuation of building permits issued in May by the Hutchinson Building Department was $9,443, 541. Included in that was a $922,000 addition to West Elementary; a $1.95 million project at Park Elementary School, a $2.7 million remodeling of Hutchinson High School, and nearly $3 million in improvements to Hutchinson Middle School. The four totaled more than $8.5 million.
A proposed pedestrian bridge and fishing bridge planned for the Crow River just west of the new Bluff Street Bridge was been put on hold after bids exceeded the $87,000 donated by 3M for the project.
Dr. Carl Bretzke has a new title: 1997 Mr. Hutchinson. The Hutchinson Jaycees honored this year’s selection during Friday evening’s Water Carnival Pageant. Bretzke took over the Mr. Hutchinson title from the 1996 Mr. Hutchinson Jeff Green. “It was exciting,” Bretzke said after the weekend of festivities. He said it was great to see so many old friends along the parade route. “I’m very impressed with what the Jaycees are doing,” he said.