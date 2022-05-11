125 YEARS AGO: 1897
Clerk of Court Clyde J. Pryor informs that Judge Cadwell will hold a special term of court at the village of Hutchinson some time soon for the purpose of naturalization. The exact dates will be given next week.
The town of Bergen has three bridges to build or repair this season, two on the Crow River and one on Buffalo Creek, and it is proposed to call an election of its citizens to vote on the question of bonding the town to the tune of $2,000. The Packer bridge will be built, an iron or combination affair to cost about $1,200. The state has appropriated about $300 for this project. It is thought that the Adams Bridge can be repaired, but the Buffalo Creek bridge will have to be rebuilt.
100 YEARS AGO: 1922
One of the oldest landmarks in the city of Glencoe will fade from view with the wrecking of the Commercial Hotel building, situated at the southeast corner of Franklin Street and Hennepin Avenue. It is to give way for the erection on this site of a substantial community building.
Petty thieving as well as burglary and highway robbery never thrived as they do at the present in the large cities of Minnesota, and the worst of it is that most of it is done with impunity. Public safety departments of the cities seem to be helpless and it is hard to see just how there is to be any substantial improvement. Community vigilance committees closely and carefully organized and trained, might be of great assistance to the regular police. If there were the sworn duty of a large number of earnest and determined citizens to run down and help to punish criminals, many more of them would be caught and punished — and crime would not be as popular or profitable as it is now.
75 YEARS AGO: 1947
The public is invited to attend an open house and inspect the Leader’s new building on South Main Street. Coffee and doughnuts will be served. Visitors will see various machines in operation, including the Duplex press, which was installed at the time the move was made into the new building in January, and on which the Leader is to be printed. the Leader’s present building is considered larger than the one built in 1907 by the late Carlos Avery, which was destroyed by fire on Feb. 15, 1945.
50 YEARS AGO: 1972
Neil Wegner of Hutchinson won his first national presidential campaign. Wegner was elected president of the National Office of Education Association post-secondary division, at the group’s annual convention in Columbus, Ohio.
25 YEARS AGO: 1997
Achieving your financial goals whether for income or retirement, is a matter of being prepared. But most people could use a little help with planning their financial future. That’s where New Era Financial Group Inc., a company headquartered in Wayzata, can help. Shad Ketcher, a registered representative with New Era’s new Hutchinson office, is ready to help clients chart a course that will help lead them to their goals.
Hutchinson Elementary students spent a total of 26,664 minutes reading books for the Multiple Sclerosis Read-A-Thon. They raised $2,294 in pledges to help people afflicted with MS.
If the weather stays on its current trend and doesn’t fluctuate drastically, the opening weekend for Northern Pike and the ever-elusive Walleye should be excellent. On the clearer lakes, such as Minnie-Belle, Stella, Erie and Twin/Sylvia, the fish will most likely be holding at a specific depth. By working the breaklines from the shallows to the deep water, an angler will hook up with some fish.
Kerry Jensen, an HHS graduate and senior at St. Olaf College in Northfield, completed a successful four-year tennis career for the Oles by being named the recipient of the Chris Evert Award, which recognizes a senior in the MIAC that has displayed sportsmanship and leadership for her team. At the recent MIAC tournament, Jensen — playing at No. 1 singles — earned wins over the tournament’s top seed in Lisa Broughten of Gustavus and also won a match against the top player from St. Thomas. Jensen is the daughter of Neil and Lynette Jensen of Hutchinson.
Adam Kaping has been chosen to attend the MinnKota select 15 Summer Festival July 20-26 at St. Cloud State University. Each USA hockey team district from across the U.S. will have a team in this tournament.