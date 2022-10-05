125 YEARS AGO: 1897
The Prison Mirror well says that between whiskey and misapplied sympathy it is a close race as to which makes the most tramps. Combined these two forces are invincible in that line of creation.
Some of our bachelor friends are reported to be renting dwelling houses — a suspcious circumstance.
Two car loads of watermelons and great quantities of fruit were shipped into Hutchinson to stock up for the county fair.
100 YEARS AGO: 1922
Hutchinson Community Hospital was enriched with a $1,500 legacy under a settlement made by the heirs of Mrs. Katie Reko, who died June 8, 1922, in this city. Mrs. Reko’s will was brought into probate six weeks ago. The terms left $500 to the Congregational church of which she was a member; $100 to the Women’s Foreign Missionary Society of the same church; $100 specific legacy to the Hutchinson Community Hospital; bequests from $200 to $1,000 to several sisters and brothers, nieces and nephews, and the residue of the estate to the Hutchinson Community Hospital.
A 10-acre site considered ideal by those interested in the location of a proposed tri-county tuberculosis sanitarium, has been offered to the counties by W.E. Harrington, president of Citizens Bank. The site is on the north shore of Lake Jennie, but four or five miles from Dassel in Meeker County, about 12 miles from Hutchinson and about 12 miles from Cokato in Wright County. It is now the summer home of Mr. and Mrs. J.E. Chadderdon and is known as Eagle Point.
75 YEARS AGO: 1947
According to a preliminary diagnosis, Miss Marion McNelly, kindergarten instructor at Hutchinson Public Schools, suffered a fractured vertebrae in two places when she fell, her head striking a tree. The accident occurred when Miss McNelly attempted to apprehend a truant young kindergarten student who was loitering out in the school yard but refused to come in. When she attempted to call to him, he had started to run just out of reach of his teacher. In the brief chase that ensued, Miss McNelly slipped, apparently on wet grass, striking her head very hard against a tree.
A tornado struck with sudden swiftness at the Ernest Wick farm 13-1/2 miles west of Hutchinson in Boon Lake Township, demolishing the barn and machine shed, and damaging other buildings. Calvin Wick, a senior at the University and son of the owner, and David Borchert, 10, son of Max Borchert, employees of the farm, were seriously injured in the debris and brought to Hutchinson Community Hospital. Wick, who was in the barn at the time the storm struck, sustained a bad scalp cut, probably from a flying timber, while young Borchert was buried in a pile of rubbish just outside. He had a fractured arm above the elbow and also body bruises.
50 YEARS AGO: 1972
At a special court of honor, 14-year-old Brett Rasmussen of Hutchinson received the degree of Eagle Scout, the highest mark a boy can get in Boy Scout work. He received the degree from George Quast of Hutchinson who holds the rank of Eagle Scout and served as the master of ceremonies for the award program. A member of Scout Troup 248 since October 1969, Rasmussen earned 21 merit badges in a range of subjects on his way to the Eagle Scout rank.
25 YEARS AGO: 1997
Concerned about how families will be affected by a new plan to improve staff development within Hutchinson Public Schools, the president of the local daycare association urged the Hutchinson Board of Education to consider another option. Last month, the board approved a recommendation to improve staff training and communication by setting aside two additional hours per month. The two-hour commitments are scheduled for the first two hours of the school day each third Thursday of the month, with the first one scheduled for Sept. 18. “We understand the teachers need this time; it’s just the time of day is not the best as far as child care,” said Judy Miller, daycare provider and president of the McLeod County Childcare Creative Care Association. “Our concern is that there aren’t a lot of options for those early morning hours.”