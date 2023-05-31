Northerns were hitting

Northerns, which provided good spring fishing below the dam on the Crow River in Hutchinson, didn’t disappointed out-of-town visitors on Memorial Day in 1973. Walter Ress of Albert Lea gets net assistances from Jerry Coopman of Good Thunder while landing one late Monday on the north shore near the Mean Street bridge. Coopman had rushed from his fishing spot further west on the north bank to assist with the net because Ress’ net was being used by others in his party of five to haul another northern ashore. Ress and his wife and three others in their party pulled in eight northerns in less than an hour while a photographer watched.

 FILE PHOTO

125 YEARS AGO: 1898

The large barn of Soren Jessen of the town of Lynn was struck by lightning and burned together with the contents during the thunderstorm last Thursday evening.

