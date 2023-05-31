125 YEARS AGO: 1898
The large barn of Soren Jessen of the town of Lynn was struck by lightning and burned together with the contents during the thunderstorm last Thursday evening.
The Minneapolis Journal is authority for the statement that mail will be carried to our soldiers in foreign countries at domestic postage rates. Two cents will take a letter from Hutchinson to Manila, also soldiers’ mail will be forwarded unstamped, postage to be paid by the recipient.
A moonlight picnic in South Park with a camp fire thrown in, was an innovation in the way of lawn parties which occurred last evening. P.P. Pendergast and J.J. Watson were hosts and about 40 guests enjoyed their hospitality. There was much singing by the company and music by the military band at a late hour, after which an elaborate menu received attention. “Demi tasse café,” white sugar, real milk, square crackers, summer sausage, tin cups and spoons formed the elaborate spread.
Among the important business changes this week was a transfer of F.O. Parker’s grocery business to Sam’l Fickling. Mr. Fickling has been identified with the business for many years and all the old customers of the place will feel entirely at home in doing business with Sam. Mr. Parker may go to California later if Mrs. Parker, who is at present in that state, is pleased with the country.
100 YEARS AGO: 1923
With the weather man trying to stop the program at every opportunity, 51 members of the senior class of Hutchinson High School joined the ranks of the alumni association Tuesday night. The gymnasium was hardly able to hold the crowd of friends and relatives who gathered to watch the exercises.
“Company G of Hutchinson” is the official designation of the company here since federal muster Monday night in the public square. Eighty-three members of the company took the oath and were mustered into the National Guard of the United States and the State of Minnesota. The Hutchinson company takes the place of the Austin company, mustered out two weeks ago. Company G in Austin dates back to 1882 and had been an institution there for over 40 years. It is not the first military organization in Hutchinson, for in 1875 and ’76, A.A. Lyman recruited a company in the state militia here. He moved away before the year was over and his place as commander was taken by O.D. Hutchinson, second in rank. Will Harrington was a member of the company, probably the youngest in the ranks, and probably the only member remaining in Hutchinson. The company disbanded after the first year.
75 YEARS AGO: 1948
For the second time in months, triplets have been born to an out-of-town family at Hutchinson Community Hospital. The three, all girls, were delivered to Mrs. Kermit Hahn of Grafton Township, Sibley County, late Monday afternoon by Dr. C.G. Sheppard, local physician. They had a combined weight of nearly 17 pounds. The children have been named and are, according to their arrival, Jean Kay, Jane Lou and June Mae. Mrs. Hahn, the former Luella Beich, is 26 years of age and her husband, a farmer near Gibbon, is 29. The couple have two other children, a boy, 7, and a girl, about 3 years.
A brief chapel service and graveside commemoration will be held here June 9 for the late Sgt. Roy Krasean, who was killed during World War II fighting in the North African theater. He is the son of Mrs. Minnie Krasean of Hutchinson. The return of his body to Hutchinson marks the first reburial of a former Hutchinson boy, though several families have requested their sons be returned here.
50 YEARS AGO: 1973
The most talked about phase of age of majority law in Minnesota, buying and consuming liquor by 18-, 19- and 20-year-olds, had the way cleared for statewide uniformity, and Hutchinson area dispensers were preparing for the anticipated influx of new customers. Anyone 18 years of age or older may make purchases at the municipal off-sale store and purchase and consume beer or liquor at other places in the county.
Although Hutchinson and the four surrounding townships are apparently close to agreement on a schedule for orderly annexation of several urban parcels surround the city, public hearings on the original city requests for direct annexation have been scheduled.
25 YEARS AGO: 1998
Hutchinson Community Hospital and Hutchinson Medical Center were given a green light to continue planning for the construction and financing of a proposed $4.4 million expansion of the medical center and parking lot. The center’s growth in physicians and patients has put examination rooms and parking stalls in short supply, hospital administrator Phil Graves told the council. The expansion should meet the needs of the hospital and medical center for five to 10 years. The 22,000-square-foot expansion proposed for the medical center would increase the number of exam rooms from 48 to 90. Parking, which now totals 459 stalls, would be expanded to the west and southwest of the hospital at an estimated cost of $400,000. And additional 110 stalls could be expanded by closing off the south block of Oakland Avenue.