125 YEARS AGO: 1895
Jas. Powell harvested 150 bushels of onions from just a trifle over half an acre of ground.
When you see a fellow squirt a gob of tobacco juice on Hutchinson’s clean white pavement, spot him in the snoot. His filth is placed where it must be seen by everybody until it is wiped up by some woman’s skirt.
A subscriber over three years in arrears wants to know what is good for sleeplessness and bad dreams. Enclose a five dollar bill in an envelope and mail it to the editor. Perhaps after that we can both sleep.
100 YEARS AGO: 1920
Of the graduates of the class of 1920, there are about a fourth who will pursue studies in higher institutions this year. Arnold Axilrod, probably the youngest member to register at the university, will enter the college of medicine to “finish eight years of course work in seven years” to quote him. Arnold finished the four-year course of Hutchinson High School in three years besides studying piano at the Links.
At a recent meeting of the Hutchinson City Council, a notice was published to the effect that provisions of Ordinance No. 22, “an ordinance relating to the riding of bicycles and other vehicles on the sidewalks of the city of Hutchinson,” would in the future be enforced. The police officers have been instructed to enforce the ordinance. Anyone violating the ordinance will be fined not less than $2, not more than $10, and imprisonment in the county jail not exceeding 15 days.
75 YEARS AGO: 1945
Coates Moffett, son of Mrs. Laurence Moffett of Hutchinson, disclosed recently that he was stationed for some time with an anonymous address at a place in New Mexico where the U.S. government’s atomic bomb was assembled. An engineer in government service, Moffett was town manager of the settlement of 3,500 and had charge of all rental of houses and dormitories. Shirley Moffett, daughter of the Hutchinson man, had Capt. Pearson’s daughter for playmates. He was the man who dropped the first bomb and was a classmate of Jim Clay’s at the Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland.
Potato growers around Hutchinson report a bumper crop in prospect and one of them, Mrs. Aaron Wendt, brought in the figures. She dug 110 potatoes out of one hill. Mrs. Wendt also brought a phenomenon of nature into the Leader office. This was a white leghorn egg in the shape of a perfect V with a raised J on one end.
50 YEARS AGO: 1970
A district court order upholding establishment of the Buffalo Creek Watershed District will be appealed to the Minnesota State Supreme Court. That action was decided upon by the Buffalo Creek Watershed District Committee, meeting at Hector. The petitioners declared that about 700 landowners and most of the townships affected in Renville County are opposed to the district and that the board action was capricious and arbitrary. The principal basis of the objections of the petitioners is that Buffalo Creek in Renville County has been so improved that the landowners in the watershed area have no substantial problems. On the other hand, McLeod, Sibley and Carver counties have done nothing to improve the channel of the creek. It is not unreasonable to assume that when the lower reaches of Buffalo Creek are improved, the landowners on the Little Crow will have the problems that McLeod, Sibley and Carver owners are having now.
25 YEARS AGO: 1995
Ditches seem like simple constructions. Farmers use them to drain their cropland. But the McLeod County Board of Commissioners is discovering that ditches can be anything but easy to deal with. Recently, the county lost a court case against the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources regarding County Ditch 8 and a supporting Lateral Ditch 3 in sections 21 and 22 of Hale Township, near Silver Lake. The area is commonly known as Bullhead Lake. The county plans to appeal the decision.
Senior Tom Graff represented Hutchinson in the All-State Orchestra at Winona State University. As one of 140 musicians in the orchestra, Graff reached new heights in a love for his fine art — percussion. “It was a really different experience,” he said. “I will always remember playing with five other percussionists who were better than I was.”
Customers at the Subway restaurant in Hutchinson might notice an extra friendly face in the store during lunch hour. Subway and the Hutchinson Senior Center have developed a partnership. A few senior volunteers help out in the restaurant from noon to 1 p.m. on most weekdays, and Subway, in exchange, donates money for the senior newsletter. “I’ve never heard of this being done before, but we needed more money to keep the newsletter going,” said Barb Haugen, center director.