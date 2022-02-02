125 YEARS AGO: 1897
”What is home without a newspaper?” asks Carlos Avery, editor and publisher, in as in an exchange. “It is a place where old hats are stuffed in broken windows; where the wife looks like a bag of wool with a string around the center; where a husband has a total panorama painted on his shirt front and the neglected children wipe their noses on their jacket sleeves. Ask us another.”
Marshall Hamilton informs us that horse racing on the public streets will not be permitted hereafter.
While the editor is like the poor in many respects, he can’t always be with you, and perhaps misses many good items of news. If you have an item, come and tell us of it. There is a warm spot in an editor’s heart for a person with a news item.
Criticism acts on many like mustard plaster. If any is given you, hug it tight until it does you good.
100 YEARS AGO: 1922
The Hutchinson Vulcanizing Company, now owned exclusively by John Hajicek, will henceforth be known as the Hutchinson Rubber Company, the manufacturer of automobile and bicycle inner tubes. The tubes are made entirely in Hutchinson — with the exception of the valves, which are furnished by A. Schroeder & Sons of Brooklyn, New York.
The worst blizzard in years hit Hutchinson. The mercury dropped from 40 degrees above to 10 degrees below zero between 2 and 6 o’clock, but luckily, severe cold did not follow. The wind abated the following morning and all trains except the Milwaukee were delayed. Mail carriers made an attempt to make their routes but were compelled to go back after going but short distances.
75 YEARS AGO: 1947
It’s a shame there aren’t more meteorologists in McLeod County. The variety of climatic conditions weathered by residents of the community would have been a joy for such a sage group to behold. It was more or less, name and we’ve got it, sunshine, clouds, snow, dust, 50-mph winds. If we can’t produce it immediately, wait a minute. We’ll have it for you.
50 YEARS AGO: 1972
Hutchinson High School won first place in the District 12 one-act play contest at Hutchinson. As a result, the Hutchinson cast will go to Minneota on Feb. 3 and compete in the Region 3 contest. Hutchinson’s play, “The Devil and Daniel Webster,” was written by Stephen Vincent Benet.
The first yellow-colored piece of fire fighting equipment of the Hutchinson Fire Department has arrived. The new city pumper was delivered from New York. First Chief Eric Smith said the yellow color was chosen for safety reasons. Use of yellow for emergency vehicles is being promoted by the National Safety Council as the color most readily visible, day or night. The custom-made 1971 Ward LaFrance was manufactured at the firm’s headquarters at Elmira Heights, New York, and driven here by a factory representative who is training local firefighters in its operation and care.
25 YEARS AGO: 1997
Cold weather that led to higher sales of natural gas, and a price increase on the gas, were contributing factors to the much improved year-end financial report the Hutchinson Utilities Commission received from General Manager Clarence Kadrmas. Kadrmas reported that Utilities’ net income for 1996 totaled nearly $1.05 million, a considerable improvement over 1995 when the operation recorded a net loss of $557,000. In addition to the profit of more than $1 million, Hutchinson Utilities once again contributed $675,000 to the city’s general fund.
After experiencing the second busiest construction year ever in Hutchinson, Hutchinson Building Official Jim Marka thinks the community could see continued growth if some planned developments bear fruit. In a report last month during a workshop of the Hutchinson City Council and Hutchinson Planning Commission, Marka reported that the valuation of construction in the city last year hit nearly $24.7 million, second only to 1990 when construction values topped out at $25.8 million.
Have you noticed a slightly orange tinge to your water lately? Some Hutchinson residents have and have been wondering what the problem is. “It is nothing to be worried about,” said Randy DeVries, director of Hutchinson’s water department. “It isn’t harmful. It is probably just some iron in it. ... The best thing to do is give it a good flush.”