125 YEARS AGO: 1896
Conductor William O’Brien requests the Leader to state that the Great Northern railway will make a rate of one fare for the roundtrip to St. Paul next week, and that Wednesday night the Hutchinson train will be held at St. Paul until 9 o’clock for the accommodation of those wishing to see the sights.
Mr. Hughes, the electric light man, was in town and will return again and decide whether he will put in a plant. He is confident that enough lights will be taken by businesses and residences, but it is an open question yet whether the council will agree to invest as much in street lighting as he says he must have guaranteed before he would feel justified in investing $8,000-$10,000 in a plant for Hutchinson. He asks the council to pay $600 a year for street lighting, but some of the members are inclined to the opinion that the present system of oil lamps at a cost of $100 per year, might answer the purpose for awhile longer, although they concede it is greatly inferior to electricity.
100 YEARS AGO: 1921
Hutchinson community and McLeod County friends of Henry Zavoral, brother of J.A. Zavoral of Hutchinson, J.E. Zavoral of Silver Lake and Fred Zavoral of Hassan Valley, and for two years county agent in Nobles County, will be glad to learn of his appointment to the position of state livestock specialist with the department of agriculture, University of Minnesota.
75 YEARS AGO: 1946
Two Lake Lillian businesses burned to the ground in 45 minutes while most of the residents of the town were at Gibbon watching their team play Winthrop in a regional tournament game. The fire, of unknown origin, completely destroyed the Albert Johnson hardware store and the Ed Koska cafe, occupying adjoining buildings. The heat was so intense that the windows in the Erickson store, Johnson’s garage and Erickson’s barbershop blew out.
50 YEARS AGO: 1971
The creation of a new mass advertising medium was announced by 18 area newspapers, including the Hutchinson Leader. The Golden Galaxy, a tabloid section for classified want ads and display advertising, will be printed weekly beginning Sept. 13.
25 YEARS AGO: 1996
The State Bank of Cokato closed its doors Aug. 16 but kept the drive-thru windows open after a robber armed with a knife took a customer and then bank official hostage. Both hostages escaped, but the suspect has still not been apprehended, despite area searches by several law enforcement agencies and the FBI. The investigation continues.
Hutchinson police officer Kevin Wilson and eight other officers take turns patrolling the streets of Hutchinson on bikes. The bike patrol has been in place three years, and has played a big role in the city’s efforts to promote bicycle use and safety. “That’s really our biggest effort — public awareness and community policing,” said officer Dave Mueller, who has been with the patrol from the start. “Our second biggest goal is our education efforts in the schools and third is enforcement.”
In just five months, 8-year-old Zach Kenning went from being an average little guy who likes to have fun riding a bike to somewhat of a daredevil who likes to fly cycles at speeds of up to 50 mph. He even took seventh in his division in the 1996 national competition in Oklahoma this year. Kenning was one of the youngest racers and entertainers at the 1996 McLeod County Fair Motocross Grandstand event Aug. 16.
The 1996 Hutchison High School football team brings back an experienced backfield but will be looking to fill some big holes in the offensive line as the Tigers will be shooting for their 25th consecutive winning season under head coach Grady Rostberg’s guidance.
If there’s one thing predictable about the University of Minnesota football program, it’s that they’re unpredictable. With coach Jim Wacker’s job on the line, Hutchinson native Cory Sauter is optimistic the team has put behind last year’s disappointing 3-8 record and put together the team’s first winning season in a decade. On defense, another Hutchinson native, Nate Pearson, said coordinator Tim Rose is making a big impact on his players.