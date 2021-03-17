125 YEARS AGO: 1896
About 4 inches of snow fluttered down this week. Everyone was hoping for 4 feet.
The open winter has been favorable to all kinds of wild game, which make their home in McLeod County. Hundreds of prairie chickens, quail and partridges are to be seen in local woods.
100 YEARS AGO: 1921
Isn’t Dr. D.L. Axilrod a mean old thing? Here he went and had a regular accident and never got hurt a bit. He never had to call a doctor, where if you or I had done the same thing we’d been in slings, casts and gauzes for weeks with nurses and doctors and iodoform galore. When the doctor was driving his coupe out from Minneapolis after spending time with his family near Excelsior, the car started to skid and before he could right it, it had gone over the embankment perhaps 25 feet high or deep. The car landed right side up with everything below the springs more or less smashed up while the rest of it, including the doctor, came out OK.
75 YEARS AGO: 1946
The Home Gas Co., from a small beginning here in Hutchinson in 1937, has been undergoing a large expansion program, which will be still further accelerated in the next few years, when the concern will greatly extend its field of operations.
The Hutchinson Tigers, coached by Jack McClelland, won the 12th District title when they defeated Buffalo Lake by a score of 52-36. It is the second straight title for the Tigers, and the third in four years of McClelland’s coaching.
50 YEARS AGO: 1971
The following excerpt was borrowed from the St. Paul Pioneer Press columnist Bill Farmer, and run in the Leader: “If you put Wally Pikal on Merv Griffin or Johnny Carlson, he’d be a smash. The audience would eat him up.” This statement was made matter-of-factly by Jim Rogers of the Columbia Broadcast System. Wally Pikal had just performed an audition for CBS. Pikal is more than an act. He’s almost what insurance companies would consider an act of God. Wally, you see, plays three trumpets at the same time, while jumping up and down on a pogo stick. “Wally’s act,” Rogers sighed compassionately and quietly, “may not be suited for what we have in mind.” That’s a bunch of CBS in my book.
Engineers conducting borings for a proposed bridge over the Crow River struck what apparently is an artesian well, say city officials. It is creating a hole in the ice. Snowmobilers and others using the river are cautioned to watch for the area, which is 100 feet off the north shore of the river (south of where Jay Malone is now, along State Highways 7 and 22).
3M magnetic products plant at Hutchinson has been cited for its safety record. Howard Popp, plant safety supervisor, said the plant achieved 2 million consecutive man hours worked without lost-time accidents. The plant also holds the all-time record in Minnesota of 8 million hours without a lost-time accident from 1961 to 1967.
25 YEARS AGO: 1996
Beginning Sunday, March 17, telephone users in the Hutchinson area will have to “know the code.” The new area code, that is. That is when Hutchinson, and many communities west and north of the Twin Cities once part of the 612 area code, will switch to 320. The growth in the number of fax machines, pagers, cellular telephones, second phone lines, voicemail and computer modems in the metropolitan area caused the 612 area code to run short of telephone numbers and made necessary the split.
On March 10, dozens of people toured the newly completed Crow River Habitat for Humanity home built by volunteers. The open house was part of the dedication ceremonies for the chapter’s first home. Also on hand was the Rev. Jim Lauer, who donated the land for the first house at 207 Fourth Ave. N.E., Hutchinson. The local Habitat affiliate expects to start its second home in April, this time in Glencoe.
Acquiring building permits near Hutchinson could become more convenient and possibly three times quicker if a proposed township-city-county planning agency materializes. About 20 Lynn Township members had their first chance to hear about the proposal when McLeod County Zoning Administrator Ed Homan and Hutchinson Planning Coordinator Brenda Ewing addressed residents at their annual township meeting. The zoning officials also visited Acoma, Hassan Valley and Hutchinson township meetings.