125 YEARS AGO: 1897
The year of 1896 was one of law and order in McLeod County so far as justice courts are concerned, and but for one murder, the entire court records of our county would be remarkably free from criminal prosecutions. The returns of the various justices of the county show only nine arrests under the Schaefer law for drunkenness, two cases of petty larceny, one of grand larceny in the second degree, and seven cases of assault and battery. This is only about one arrest to each 1,300 inhabitants.
From Publisher Carlos Avery: Chicago frowns on the theater hat by passing law abolishing it. Pittsburgh follows suit and says that it will cost $25 to wear a hat in the theater. Who says it is not an age of great and mighty reforms?
Mrs. Cleveland is probably the most popular chief executive’s wife this country has ever known. The great secret of her success lies in her charming manners and wonderful memory for faces. If she once sees a person, she never forgets him or her. If Mrs. McKinley, with all her goodness and gentleness, can take the place in the hearts of the people now occupied by Mrs. Cleveland, she will indeed be fortunate. The merry prattle of the three little Cleveland children will be sadly missed during the next administration as the McKinleys are childless.
100 YEARS AGO: 1922
Jack Winegard, a Russian sugar beet worker living on the Ferdinand Runke place, east of Hutchinson, pleaded guilty in municipal court to a charge of manufacturing moonshine and was fined $50 and costs and given a 90-day suspended jail sentence. Herman Schenk, living north of the river, pleaded guilty to the same charge and was fined $150 and costs and given a 90-day suspended sentence. William J. Kressin of Hutchinson pleaded guilty to bootlegging and was fined $50 and costs.
75 YEARS AGO: 1947
Delbert Kerr, pioneer fuel dealer, was buried alive for the space of several minutes in an avalanche of coal in the pit of his elevator on the Great Northern tracks. Mr. Kerr’s helper and teamster Emil Falling was not feeling well, so Mr. Kerr volunteered to descend into the pit at the coal elevator to do some work that needed attention. Mr. Falling, not hearing his remark that he was going to do so, went about dumping a carload of coal into the pit. Mr. Kerr was in the pit and without warning, the entire carload of coal showered upon him, covering him to a depth of several feet. Luckily, Mr. Falling began at once to elevate the coal, which in a short time relieved the pressure on Mr. Kerr and he escaped without injury, although his face and body were severely scratched and bruised.
50 YEARS AGO: 1972
Construction and plans for building were the biggest news in the Hutchinson area in January 1971. Farmers Elevator Association was constructing a corn drying plant; Hutchinson Utilities was constructing an addition to the municipal electric plant; a new building for the regional game and fisheries headquarters of the Minnesota Conservation Department was being built; Minnesota-Wisconsin Truck Lines Inc. had received a building permit to construct a terminal warehouse, and Mini-Mods Inc. was constructing Valley View Apartments. Bids for the sub-phases of the new Hutchinson Area Vocational-Technical School were also taken in January 1971. Hutchinson Industrial Park was also expanding at this time.
25 YEARS AGO: 1997
Fifteen years ago, Emmet McCormick and his brother Ed, who is now deceased, built Hutchinson’s Prairie House restaurant along State Highway 15 South. On Jan. 1, McCormick’s Family Restaurant opened in the former Prairie House building under the management of Emmet’s son, Pat, after the former operator’s lease expired. While the sign out front has changed, long-time Prairie House customers won’t notice a big difference, at least for the time being. McCormick’s theme is “The place to go for home-cooked food.”
Megan Rose Bateman is the first arrival of 1997 at Hutchinson Community Hospital, and her big brother, Cole, who turned 2 on Jan. 4, couldn’t be happier. Megan was born on Jan. 1 at 5:01 p.m. She weighed 6 pounds and was 19 inches long. She arrived about two weeks early but is still very healthy. Her parents say she came into the world without a hitch. “Everything went smooth,” said dad Eric.
One of Hutchinson Mall’s original tenants, Pet Hutch, has moved across State Highway 15 to Plaza 15 and in the process more than tripled its display area. “Basically, we’ll be expanding every area,” said Carla Dummer, who purchased Pet Hutch in 1991. “Once we get arranged, we will be expanding our selections.”