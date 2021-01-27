125 YEARS AGO: 1896
At a close estimate, 200 cars of lumber were shipped into Hutchinson during 1895 and a good share of it went into new farm buildings.
Hutchinson, a town of only 2,100 population, did a business with farmers last year of $475,000 in round numbers. To summarize the business, in Hutchinson:
252,616 dozen eggs were handled, for which $30,313 were paid;
148,850 pounds of butter brought $16,373;
152,483 pounds of poultry netted the producers $9,149;
the butchers handled 400 head of cattle at an expenditure of $6,400, and 625 head of hogs costing $3,750;
1,300 head of veal at $4,550; and
5,200 pounds of poultry at $325.
100 YEARS AGO: 1921
Motor vehicle registrations for the past year obtained from various states by the B.F. Goodrich Rubber Co. showed there are 9,274,920 passenger cars and trucks in use throughout the United States — one for every 11.8 persons. Minnesota is ranked 10th of the 48 states.
75 YEARS AGO: 1946
Mrs. Adah Spellum of Glencoe, who has purchased and will operate a rest home in the structure known as Klatt’s Hotel at Lester Prairie, expects to start operation about Feb. 1, 1946. Mrs. Spellum is well-qualified to operate a rest home, having several years of experience as a nurse at the Glencoe Hospital and in the employ of Dr. H.H. Holm.
Excello is the name selected for the ice cream, which will be manufactured by Peterson and Totushek in their new plant on Washington Avenue when they begin operations perhaps next month. The name was submitted by Mrs. Fern Oleson of 506 Main St. S., and she received $25 for her offering of the winning name.
50 YEARS AGO: 1971
Although a million dollars more will be collected through property taxes in McLeod County during 1971, many local governmental unit mill rates are down from 1970. The mill rates, announced by County Auditor Clarence E. Schultz, reflect the upgrading of assessed valuations carried out in the past year. The city of Hutchinson has a 3.81 mill rate increase, going from 66.69 to 70.50 mills. Property tax collections in the county in 1971 will total $6,023,375.64, an increase of $923,077.73 from 1970.
25 YEARS AGO: 1996
Take one part music, one part dance, several parts culture, fun and travel. Mix thoroughly. That’s the recipe Mindy Filand and Ryan Dostal want to taste. Filand and Dostal have been accepted from among more than 6,000 applicants to participate in the international Up With People program. Filand will join the group in January 1997 and Dostal will begin touring in July 1997.
Closed doors do not mean people are unwelcome in schools. It just means people are being asked to be safer. Teachers at West Elementary began closing their doors more often — if their doors are fire doors, which most are. That’s because directives from a recent state fire marshal visit said that’s the way it has to be.
In the span of two weeks, Hutchinson lost a piece of its bygone era when the town’s last two neighborhood grocery stores surrendered to the inevitable and closed their doors. Davison Northside Grocery closed Dec. 28, and the 5th Avenue Little Store, operated by Ed and Audrey Harper for more than 17 years at the corner of Fifth Avenue Southwest and Harrington Street, served its last customer Jan. 10. The store first opened in 1947. “The city doesn’t want the service we provided any more,” said Ed Harper. “With 12 convenience stores to compete against, there were just too many cuts in the pie. We tried to be a big store in a little store.”
Purchasing Quade’s Sports Shop gives Lori and Mark Mittelsteadt the opportunity to fulfill their dream of operating a family-owned business. The Mittelsteadts purchased the store in the Hutchinson Mall on Dec. 1 and have renamed it the Hutchinson Sports Shop, though the sign won’t be changed for awhile. “We are just hoping to make this our family business,” Lori said. “For Mark and me, it’s just having our own business.”
People’s Platform: Hutchinson High School — throw all those condoms away. God gave every one of us a guardian angel and also this powerful prayer, “Our Father,” that says, “Lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil.” Let’s all pray together. That will be healing for all of us.