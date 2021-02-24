125 YEARS AGO: 1896
It is rumored that Charles Ray, manager of the Glencoe Creamery, has departed with about $2,200 of the company's cash. He has left town and the farmers who make up the association are anxiously awaiting his return, so anxiously that they have sent a special messenger in search of him. Ray was formerly manager of the Biscay Creamery. A reward of $100 has been offered for his arrest.
Professor Zimmerman, a phrenologist, will give free lectures at the Opera Hall 7:30 p.m. March 9-10. He will illustrate them with portraits, skulls and casts. Private examinations for a fee after each lecture will be available at the Merchants Hotel.
100 YEARS AGO: 1921
The spring birds are beginning to arrive from the southland. If you are out about daylight in the morning, you may hear the calls of the newcomers.
The warmest day on record in February registered 70 degrees above zero. Doors to businesses and houses were flung open and fires were allowed to go out. But oh what a difference in a morning. During the night, the gentle zephyrs of the previous almost summer-like day had given away to a 40-mile nor-easter and before dark the mercury was hitting 10 below zero.
75 YEARS AGO: 1946
Frank DeLong and William Hopper, members of the Hutchinson Fire Department for more than 50 years, were honored for their long and faithful record of public service at a banquet. Services of these two men with the department total 108 years, with DeLong joining in 1891 and Hopper two years later. At that time, the volunteer department consisted of about 25 members, divided into three hose companies, and one hook-and-ladder company.
The community shipped a total of 7,600 pounds of clothing in the recent drive, the total is about double the amount sent in the drive last year. Most of it was in excellent shape.
Twenty-six requests for housing have been turned in at City Hall since the last issue of the Leader. Curtis Anderson, appointed by the council, is tabulating the needs of this community. Anderson said the inquiries come from 78 people who desperately need housing. Of the 26 requests, 14 came from veterans and practically all who inquired are in urgent need.
50 YEARS AGO: 1971
Hutchinson joined 19 other Minnesota communities in a Towns Alive Hall of Fame when the Minnesota Department of Economic Development recognized the city for its industrial growth. The award cites Hutchinson for the past year's expansion of its industrial park and for providing an atmosphere in the community to encourage existing industries to expand.
An indication that an economic slowdown reported in much of the nation is present in Hutchinson came with an announcement that some employee layoffs may be forthcoming at local plants of 3M, the largest employer in the community. Reduced production requirements at the local magnetic plant have necessitated a reduction of plant employees. An estimate is that 10 to 15 will be laid off.
25 YEARS AGO: 1996
Ridgewater College — a community and technical college — will be the new name for the Hutchinson-Willmar Regional Technical College effective July 1996. The name change is one of the earliest visible changes for the institution as it also goes through many changes resulting from the statewide merger of 62 post-secondary institutions, which has been in developing stages for about two years.
In one of four meetings with sections of the public, consultants in the Hutchinson superintendent search invited input — and got it. With questions and comments about everything from pre-employment physicals to the need for someone who can market school needs for bond issues, citizens painted their pictures of the school district and the community. This particular group said they wanted a superintendent who would develop a long-range vision, work for the majority of the community and pay attention to the issues of open enrollment. They also want someone who is innovative, is a leader not a bureaucrat, can work with legislators, knows when to delegate and can see the big picture.
George Luthens and Hilma Hanson were crowned the Valentine's Day King and Queen during a party at the Senior Dining Program site in the Hutchinson Senior Center at Evergreen Apartments in Hutchinson.