125 YEARS AGO: 1896
A meeting of baseball enthusiasts is scheduled at Ritter’s Hardware store to consider arrangements for a first-class team in Hutchinson this season.
Recently London Tidbits offered a prize for the answer to the question: “What is home?” Here are a few of the answers received: Home is the blossom of which heaven is the fruit. The only spot on Earth where the faults and failings of humanity are hidden under a mantle of charity. The father’s kingdom, the children’s paradise, the mother’s world.
From the St. Paul Globe: Spain has 135,000 men in Cuba. The regular army of the United States number 25,000 men. And yet the people of this country have no fear of war with Spain.
100 YEARS AGO: 1921
Calls recorded at the office of Hutchinson Telephone Co. for one week, March 1 beginning at 8 a.m. until Tuesday at the same hour, were 28,031, making an average of 4,000 daily. The high girl, the one who was working long hours (the operators work long hours every fifth week) had 6,233 calls during the week. The low girl, the one who was working short hours, had 4,569 calls. The night girl had 1,549 calls working from 9 p.m. in the evening to 7 a.m. in the morning.
Two solid trainloads of corn will be the gift of Minnesota farmers to starving women and children of Europe and Asia, if an appeal sent out by the Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation is answered. Assured of free transportation for every carload of grain donated to save the lives of starving women and children abroad, the federation appealed for the 45 leading corn production counties of the state to load 60 to 70 cars for early shipment. The first 3.5 million bushels already pledged is on the way to the seacoast.
75 YEARS AGO: 1946
America is beautiful. So says Mrs. Henry Christensen, the first British war bride to reach Hutchinson and also probably the first person in history to call Minnesota beautiful in March. Pinned down to the facts, the bride, formerly Miss Betty Say of Sawbridgeworth, admitted she hasn’t had a very good look of the landscape yet, because she’s been shopping. The yard goods, the clothing and especially the food is so amazing after the dearth in English shops that it seems fantastic.
McLeod County this year has the lowest rate of tax delinquency in its history, with only 67th hundredths of 1% remaining delinquent. The delinquent tax list, carried recently in the Leader, listed only 56 parcels as delinquent.
50 YEARS AGO: 1971
The flood gates on the Crow River dam in Hutchinson were opened as a preventative step to flooding this spring. “The next two weeks will tell the story,” said city engineer Marlow Priebe about the possibility of flooding in Hutchinson. “According to information we’ve received, the situation is not as severe as it was in 1969 if we don’t have additional snow and heavy rains between now and when the peak run-off occurs.”
Despite urbanization trends in the nation more than half of the people in McLeod County still live in areas classified as rural. Last year’s census showed 55.7% of McLeod County’s official population of 27,662 to be rural dwellers. The remaining 44.3% was classified as urban.
25 YEARS AGO: 1996
Two Hutchinson churches cleared the first hurdle in their course to constructing new facilities this year along School Road. Word of Life Outreach Center is now planning to build on a 5.2-acre parcel of land at the corner of South Grade Road and School Road. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is looking to construct a new church at 770 School Road N. Both churches were at the Hutchinson Planning Commission meeting to seek favorable recommendation on their application for conditional-use permits.
Class size, lack of electives and development of a stronger technology education program are issues at Hutchinson High School, according to Principal Scott Douglas. “We staff what kids want to take,” Douglas said. Some classes have 33-36 students.