125 YEARS AGO: 1897
Dassel is to have a race track.
Litchfield had a double wedding with the Courtney sisters marrying the Quinn brothers.
Master Oscar Merrill does the newsboy act, with a big bundle of papers under his arm, every day. We hope he will have a liberal patronage.
It is authoritatively reported that one of the gallant young men in bidding a young lady good night at seeing her home the other evening was in such a dazed or agitated condition of mind that he mistook a tub full of ice cold water for the door step and “put his foot in it” up to the knee.
Some people think they need health when they really only need energy.
The reopening of the Panama scandal seems to produce but scanty results, after all. Of the 51 members of the French National Legislature who are shown by Arton’s papers to have been bribed by the canal company, or rather, to have been blackmailed by it, 30 have withdrawn into private life, 10 are dead, and only 11 of the least guilty remain in politics.
100 YEARS AGO: 1922
Two bull calves, one a Holstein and the other a Guernsey, are to be given away by Citizen’s Bank. The two calves and a mammoth birthday cake weighing 300 pounds have been on display at the bank. The display has attracted considerable attention. Nearly 1,700 people had registered for the calves. The mammoth cake, made by baker Walter Hansen, required in the making 290 eggs, 94 pounds of sugar, 100 pounds of fruit and 24 pounds of butter.
75 YEARS AGO: 1947
Meeker County citizens will vote on whether or not to legalize sale of liquors in the county in a special election June 30. The election comes as the result of petitions circulated in the county the past few months. Petitions carrying the certified names of more than 1,800 Meeker County citizens were presented to the county auditor two weeks ago. Only 1,600 names were needed, based on a percentage of the vote at the last general election.
50 YEARS AGO: 1972
Three brunettes will reign during the coming year as McLeod County dairy princesses following their selection at a contest in Glencoe. They are LuAnn Farenbaugh, daughter oof Mr. and Mrs. Jerome Farenbaugh, Glencoe; Connie Gutzmann, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Rodney Gutzmann, Winsted; and Linda Graupman, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Achim Graupmann, Glencoe.
Hail accumulating up to 1-1/2 inches thick battered the Hutchinson area as a storm struck the city. Dark clouds, wind, hail and rain came from the south. An hour after the storm, drifts of hail 1-3 inches thick were observed at the Hutchinson Municipal Airport and residential areas to the east where the hail had washed from high areas to the low side of roads.
25 YEARS AGO: 1997
Hutchinson’s business tie to Finland received another knot when about 15 city officials and business representatives welcomed Mega CNC to the community. Mega CNC is the new U.S. subsidiary of Megatyosto OY, the largest machine tooling company in Finland.
Hutchinson’s Main Street Cotton Shop, the second quilt shop to be opened by Jean Lepper of Redwood Falls, is a new addition to Main Street. It features everything anyone would need to make a quilt. The shop stocks the Thimbleberries line produced by Lepper’s friend, Hutchinson designer Lynette Jensen.
After the recent announcement of HTI’s expansion, business leaders have expressed concerns about the limited labor pool in the region. HTI’s expansion plans in Hutchinson call for adding 400 additional employees. In the past, the company has expanded elsewhere, in part, because of the limited labor pool in the Hutchinson area. At its May meeting, the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors decided it was in the best interest of the community to form a task force to study the labor pool. Organizational meetings are scheduled with business representatives to determine what direction the task force should take. Development Director Dick Lennes will be in charge of the effort.