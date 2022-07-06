125 YEARS AGO: 1897
The river is nearly as high as it was during the going off of the snow in the spring and it is now flooding the lowlands.
Dame Nature is showing magnificent powers of recuperation in re-robing with verdure the forests, which were stripped of leaves by the tent worms.
Lightning struck the house of C.F. Zabel in Brookfield and smashed it very badly, tearing holes through floors and ceilings and splitting up the frame work. A fire resulted, but was put out before it had spread. Fortunately, no one in the house was injured.
Whenever a Japanese newspaper publishes something unfavorable about the government, it is suppressed and the editor is sent to prison, says a contemporary. But every newspaper has what the Japanese call a “dummy editor” and it is the sole duty of the dummy editor to go to jail every time the paper is suppressed for offending the Mikado. Then the real editor changes the name of the paper and keeps on publishing it. Dummy editors spend most of their time in prison.
100 YEARS AGO: 1922
”It was the most wonderful experience I ever had in my life,” said Maud Thayer, daughter of Mrs. Katie Thayer and the first Hutchinson and McLeod County woman to serve on a jury. Miss Thayer was called for service on the district petit jury in Hennepin County and began duties June 5 and concluding June 28. In this impaneling, the majority of the jurors were women. Miss Thayer graduated from Hutchinson High School, class of 1915. She will return to Richfield, where there will be a new four-room school house, of which she will be the principal.
And it was a grand n’ glorious an’ everything. Ten thousand or more people celebrated in Hutchinson. From the very break of dawn, when the guns saluted to “Home Sweet Home” by Jake’s Orchestra, the next morning at 2’oclock, the Fourth of July, 1922, was perfect — weather, crowd, spirit, entertainment. Considering the large crowd and the many chances for accidents, they were few and minor.
75 YEARS AGO: 1947
Marilyn Welch, the young lady who was named Queen of the Hutchinson Water Carnival, was perhaps the most surprised contestant in the competition. when she heard Joy Swan, president of the Minneapolis Aquatennial, announce her as the choice of the judges. Welch is 20 years old and a senior at Macalester College in St. Paul, where she is majoring in medical technology. The striking queen with long blonde hair represented Fern’s Dress Shop in Glencoe.
50 YEARS AGO: 1972
Construction projects not affected by tradesmen’s strikes or a contractor lock out are progressing in Hutchinson in one of the more active building seasons the community has seen in recent years. Work on four new business buildings is proceeding while two other major projects have been halted during the statewide construction industry strike, which appeared near settlement. Work on the Plaza 15 shopping center along State Highway 15 South has been halted since iron workers began striking several weeks ago. A lockout ordered by the Associated General Contractors has affected work at the nearly completed Hutchinson Area Vocational Technical Institute, also along Highway 15 South, but the move into the new building began on schedule, with instructors hauling equipment and furnishings from the Merrill building to the new structure.
25 YEARS AGO: 1997
A story in the July issue of Mpls/St. Paul magazine features Hutchinson as one of “Eight Great Little Towns” in Minnesota and Western Wisconsin. In addition to Hutchinson, the other cities recognized include: Red Wing; River Falls, Wisconsin; Zumbrota; Osceola, Wisconsin; New Richmond, Wisconsin; Owatonna; and Monticello.
The McLeod County Household Hazardous Waste Facility has been experiencing record-breaking numbers of participants in the last few months. In June, a record 73 households brought waste to the facility to be disposed of, breaking the old record of 64 set in 1995. April and May were also record-breaking months for participation.
After a near record-setting month in May for the value of building permits issued, the Hutchinson Building Department issued 61 permits in June with a construction value of $804,176, down from more than $9.4 million worth of permits issued the previous month.