125 YEARS AGO: 1896
From the Anoka Union: One thing I do know for a dead certainty and it is this: There is many today in this broad land who is rich because of the frugality and careful economy of his wife in days long gone by.
From the Red Wing Republican: There seems to be an impression in the minds of some that the dealer in tobacco and liquors has a right to sell the same to minors, providing the minor has been sent by his parents or any older person to buy, but any person who reads carefully the laws will see that a person can neither sell nor give tobacco in any of its forms to a child under 16 years of age, or any intoxicating liquors of any kind to a minor, not even his own child, without laying himself liable for fine or imprisonment. Parents generally, we believe, desire dealers in tobacco and liquors to keep the law with reference to selling to children and will not make it difficult for them to do so by sending their children to buy these things.
100 YEARS AGO: 1921
The Hutchinson High School, both the faculty and student body, is rejoicing in a series of victories attained recently. The most important victory and the one that caused most rejoicing at the school occurred when Miss Mildred Prindle and Emanuel Jensen “swept the boards” in the sub-district oratorical contest held at the auditorium.
The first annual banquet of the American Legion and Auxiliary took place at the AOUW Hall. A course dinner was followed by a delightful program, social hour and dancing. About 300 were seated including Legion members, service men not members of the Legion, and Auxiliary members.
75 YEARS AGO: 1946
The Railroad and Warehouse Commission has scheduled two hearings on a new proposed bus route from Hutchinson to Minneapolis via No. 7, a route that has been agitated by towns along the route for some time. First of the hearings for a new bus line, known as the Mercury Lines, will be March 8, and the second petition by Northland Greyhound Line will be heard March 22.
Arnold B. Luedtke, who went to war with Co. B of Hutchinson, was awarded with the distinguished service cross at Seventh Service Command headquarters at Omaha by Maj. Gen. William G. Livesay, commanding general.
R.J. Peterson sold his coal business here to Fred Sorensen. The business will be known as Sorensen Fuel and Farm Supply. Sorensen has been manager of Nels Simonsen Lumber Co. here, which post he now relinquishes.
50 YEARS AGO: 1971
Hutchinson Growth Inc. had received financial clearance from the Small Business Administration in Washington, D.C., paving the way for a $120,000 loan to establish a new industry here, says Second District Congressman Ancher Nelsen. The loan will enable Homera Inc. of Hutchinson, which is headed by Bradley Beals of Minneapolis and includes some local men as investors, to construct a building to manufacture mobile homes. Thirty-eight jobs are to be created.
25 YEARS AGO: 1996
The administrative workload at the Central District Office of Hutchinson Public Schools recently received relief with the hiring of Dale Baker, the new director of support services. The position of director was previously held by Kris Folstrom for several years. Prior to that, Dick Lennes filled the shoes. It’s a position that addresses items such as budgets, financial projections, transportation issues and noncertified personnel. When the local technical college was part of the school district, Folstrom oversaw the college payroll, benefits and accounts receivables for the institution too.
At the Section 2AA girls basketball seed meeting, section coaches voted Andy Rostberg as the Section 2AA Coach of the Year. What makes the award impressive is that the Tigers earned the No. 4 seed in the 14-team section. Usually the coach from the best seed or section winner wins the award. But coaches recognized the turnaround from an 11-10 overall record to 16-4 with at least two games, possibly more, remaining in the season. “Most of the credit or all the credit should go to the girls,” Rostberg said. “They’re the ones in practice and out on the court doing it. Maybe it should be a Team of the Year award, and I told the girls that.”