125 YEARS AGO: 1896
Memorial Day: Drop your work and strew your choicest flowers on the graves of the nation’s dead.
It is reported M.W. Clay is putting up the money to keep the Hutchinson Independent on a solid basis. Mr. Clay was once the publisher of the Leader and we are pleased to note that he has sufficient faith in the future of Hutchinson newspapers to back one of them with his capital.
The most terrible tornado in America’s history occurred in St. Louis, Missouri. It passed through the business portion of the city, crushing big buildings like eggshells, killing at least 500 people and injuring twice that number. Fire added to the horror. Several small towns were in the path of the storm and were wiped out. The great bridge across the Mississippi at St. Louis was wrecked and every steamboat at the wharves was sunk.
From the Fairmont Sentinel: The head of every labor and farmers’ organization in this country is in favor of free silver and every tax-dodging mortgage shark and millionaire is shouting for a single gold standard. Both sides of the question seem to understand how their interests lie.
100 YEARS AGO: 1921
Mayor P.P. Pendergast has not proclaimed as is sometimes the custom of mayors, but nevertheless urgently requests that all business places in Hutchinson close at noon on Memorial Day and remain closed during the ceremonies at the cemetery and in the park. The flag will remain at half mast until noon and then is raised to full mast. The order of procession will be: mounted police, Boy Scouts, public schools, Hutchinson Concert Band, Hutchinson Fire Department, Grand Army of the Republic, Spanish American War Veterans, American Legion and City Council.
75 YEARS AGO: 1946
First class mail service was maintained almost as usual in spite of the fact that no trains moved from Thursday afternoon until Saturday evening. Private cars were pressed into service by the local post office and an army truck hauled the surplus, which could not be carried by the regular route truck. The Minnesota Western passenger train, which serves Hutchinson, had the distinction of being the first train to move out of Minneapolis after settlement of the strike.
50 YEARS AGO: 1971
In the form of rain and snow, almost 3 inches of precipitation occurred here recently. The 2.86 inches of moisture was more than enough to relieve dry conditions that had existed in the area this spring.
Seven members of the Hutchinson High School Class of 1971 will graduate with highest honors, and another 35 will graduate with high honors. The 198-member class will include the following graduating with highest honors: Jill Horswell, Carol Ulrich, Margit Bretzke, Ardyce Mohler, Craig Olsen, Thomas Backen and Jeffrey Otto.
25 YEARS AGO: 1996
Hutchinson voters approved the largest school bond referendum in history by a scant 150 votes on a first attempt. For nearly $12 million, the school system will add five classrooms and parking each to West Elementary and Hutchinson Middle School, address educational as well as health and safety issues throughout the district, but particularly at Park Elementary and Hutchinson High School, add a swimming pool at the middle school, and a physical education addition at Park.
Almost overshadowed by the bond referendum vote was the general election for two Hutchinson School Board candidates. Pete Carlson swept the three-year term vote with 2,446 votes in an unopposed run. Mary Anderson garnered 45% of the votes for the five-year term, heading off Chuck Olson by 257 votes. Olson is currently in office through appointment and will serve the community through June.
Dean Limoges, president of Morningside Development Co., announced that groundbreaking ceremonies for a new upscale Clocktower Plaza took place May 22. The one-level, 12,060-square-foot building will be on the southwest corner of Boston Street and Century Avenue, between Kmart and Walmart. The hope is for the building to be completed by October 1996.
Construction workers were busy putting up the walls for a major expansion at Hutchinson’s Coast-to-Coast store at 105 Washington Ave. E. David Kramer said work began on a 3,520-square-foot expansion to the store May 13. When completed sometime in mid-August, Coast-to-Coast will feature a new entrance on the east side and the Washington Avenue entrance will be closed.