125 YEARS AGO: 1896
M.C. Madden added a new brick machine of the best pattern to his yard and will soon burn a kiln of 125,000. He expects to do more of the same size as fast as seven men, who, by the way, he has kept busy since May 10. The new machine came from Tiffan, Ohio, and has the capacity of 10,000 per day. He is turning out drain tile at a rapid rate and there is a growing demand for them.
The Bicycle Club slid out to the Frank Dennis home and got hospitable treatment and ice cream.
If weather permits and roads are in favorable condition, the Hutchinson Amateur Handicap Road Race will take place as announced. The distance to be run is 14-1/2 miles. So far, 12 entries are already in and it promises to be an interesting affair.
Shall Hutchinson have electric lights? That is the important question just now. The proposition of Mr. Hughes should be carefully and critically understood.
The Silver Tip Croquet Club has cleared off and fenced in elegant grounds under the trees in North Park.
100 YEARS AGO: 1921
Mrs. B. F. Case of Hutchinson had a close call. She was rendered helpless when her home was fired by a bolt of lightning, which struck the house and nearby trees. Mrs. Case was washing her hands in the kitchen sink when lightning struck a tree overhanging the house, ran along the roof for a short distance and down the west side of the house into the kitchen. She was struck in the hip and through her legs and on endeavoring to pull herself to a chair seemed paralyzed. One room of the house and the contents of the kitchen were nearly all ruined by fire or water. The loss of the house and contents is estimated at $500.
75 YEARS AGO: 1946
A second case of polio has been reported in McLeod County. A 6-year-old Hutchinson boy is a patient at the St. Cloud Hospital. Meeker County has reported nine cases. The other McLeod County case is a 9-year-old boy from Winsted who was stricken July 9 and taken to General Hospital in Minneapolis. “Avoid fatigue, avoid becoming chilled and avoid crowded areas or gatherings,” said Miss Lindquist, the school nurse.
McLeod County is taking better care of its old people who need assistance, according to the report of Mrs. Florence Allen, county welfare director. For the first six months of the year, the total medical expenditures for the aged totaled $7,362. These extra expenses are paid to those in need above the $40 maximum monthly old age assistance.
50 YEARS AGO: 1971
Personal property tax assessments in McLeod County for 1971 are up 9.4% over 1970, according to a compilation by County Assessor Wes Abram. Abram’s figures show that the total market value of assessed personal property was $10,565,000 as of Jan. 1, 1971, compared with $9,656,270 as of the same date a year ago. The biggest dollar increase was in Hutchinson, which now has a total value of $4,918,045, up $783,885 or 19%.
25 YEARS AGO: 1996
John Arlt, who works with the Hutchinson Parks and Recreation Department, has been named the 1996 District Coordinator of the Year by the National Youth Sports Coaches Association. “We’re just trying to promote safe sports for kids and make it a positive experience for everyone,” Arlt said. “That includes the kids, parents and coaches.”
In an attempt to eliminate unnecessary medical visits, the McLeod County Jail will charge a $3 co-pay for inmates who have medical exams and who do not have insurance.
A decision by the state Board of Equalization to raise all agricultural land values in McLeod County by 5% left county commissioners groping for answers and recourse. The state board’s decision is the result of arguments about border land values between Sibley County and McLeod County.
People’s Platform: I think they should expand the Dairy Queen, not the schools. That place should be bigger for the amount of business they do.
It is pretty certain now that the Hutchinson Middle School activities programs that were cut from the general budget for the 1996-97 school year will remain so.
Although Hutchinson doesn’t have any faces at the Olympics in Atlanta, we do have a voice that will surround Minnesota’s Metrodome for a third annual performance. Dr. Keith Kamrath will sing the national anthem Sunday, July 28, at the Twins vs. Boston Red Sox game.