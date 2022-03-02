125 YEARS AGO: 1897
An outfit bearing a striking resemblance to an ark passed through town recently. The contents were not seen but were, no doubt, a family on their way to new fields.
The Hutchinson Leader is the authority for the statement that the Hutchinson Produce Co. shipped $120,000 worth of butter, eggs and poultry during 1896. The wheat shipment was 1,397 cars and of stock 217 cars. This, with miscellaneous shipments, the Leader figures to amount to $700,000 for the year besides what is consumed at home.
From Carlos Avery, Leader publisher and editor:
- We become partners with thieves when we make it impossible for men to earn an honest living.
- Remember that recounting the weakness of people does not make you any stronger.
- The barbers of New York City have asked the state Legislature to pass a bill changing the name barber to tonsor. This change may satisfy the barbers but how will the tonsorial artists regard it.
100 YEARS AGO: 1922
McLeod County has come through donating 1,099 bushels of corn, 48 bushels of wheat, 16 bushels of rye, 6 bushels of oats, $380.57 in cash and a large quantity of good, warm clothes for the people starving in Russia.
75 YEARS AGO: 1947
The former Miss Doris Jensen, known professionally as Colleen Gray, has been chosen for the feminine lead opposite Victor Mature in "Kiss of Death," according to a news release from 20th-Century Fox Studios. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Jensen of Hutchinson. The role will be her first major dramatic part, having appeared previously in a small role in "State Fair."
Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing is opening on a 24-hour basis starting March 10 when the third shift of workers, to be on the job from midnight to 8 a.m., will take over to complete the clock-round production. By that time, Armen Hitzmann, office manager, explained, there will be close to 100 employees at work in the plant at converting packing, shipping and office jobs.
50 YEARS AGO: 1972
The observance of Boy Scout month during February prompted some memories of the first troop in Hutchinson by J. Harold Beytien, who was one of its members 61 years ago. Started by Prof. Merrill, who was superintendent of Hutchinson Public Schools, the troop was made up of six who were eighth-grade boys. Along with Beytien, the members were Ed Mattsfield, Herb Finney, Carl Thomson, Byron Moore and Gilbert Hall.
25 YEARS AGO: 1997
People's Platform: There should be a four-way stop at the Second Avenue and Adams Street intersection. It's a major thoroughfare, and it's very dangerous to cross. We should petition the state or something to get stop signs there.
"It was never this frequent until the last five years or 10 years," said Dr. Cris Remucal of carpal tunnel syndrome. "People didn't know about it. It was never talked about." Now it seems everyone knows someone who has either had symptoms, treatment or a scar.
Traveling, painting and taking photographs are on Hazel Sitz's list of things to do over the next few months rather than reviewing pay plans, planning bus driver schedules and arbitrating disputes as she has done for more than 21 years. Sitz retired Feb. 28 from her post as the city of Hutchinson's human resources coordinator, a post she has had in one form or another since September 1975. Taking her place will be Hutchinson native Brenda Ewing, who has been the city's planning coordinator since coming over from McLeod County's zoning about two years ago.
Hutchinson city officials have been down this road before. Two years ago, they asked the Minnesota Legislature for permission to ask city residents to approve a one-half of 1% sales tax to pay for things such as dredging the Crow River, building ball fields and bike paths and buying a police and fire radio dispatch system. The Legislature, observing an official but very public "no new taxes" moratorium, said "no" to include the request in the 1995 tax bill. On Feb. 25, the City Council took the first step in another attempt to put the idea to local voters when it passed a resolution requesting the Legislature empower it to have such a referendum. Again the city would seek a local one-half of 1% sales tax that would be used to create an economic development fund designed to help the city promote economic growth.