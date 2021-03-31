125 YEARS AGO: 1896
Six Hutchinson houses are handling bicycles.
Several farmers report they have begun seeding.
In Iowa, towns are establishing what is known as “bicycle livery stables.” For consideration, wheels are being hired out to the public. The plan works first class and the operation promises to become general all over the country.
Frank DeLong and Clark Robbins have opened a bicycle hospital in Wall & Stocking’s store and will doctor consumptive bearings and kneesprung frames, along with other bicycle defects and accidents — except mishaps to the rider.
100 YEARS AGO: 1921
Eggs are bringing but 17 cents a dozen to the wholesalers, and many of the grocery stores are selling at that price.
The building committee of the Hospital Association bought from A.A. Fallon the two lots which he owned on South Glen Street, the west side of the former Mansfield property. The Leader believes the selection is a happy one — it faces the beautiful South Park. It is in a quiet neighborhood and convenient to the main part of town and quite large enough. Four architects have been asked to summit plans to the committee and definite action on the business will be taken at once.
75 YEARS AGO: 1946
The Board of Education voted to offer contracts to all present members of the faculty, giving them substantial raises in their salaries, increases voted range from $140 per year in the elementary grades to $200 per year for men teachers in the high school. Women teachers in the high school were offered $150. Since 1943, raises have been given regularly, with the biggest raise being given the men teachers.
Two local young men graduated from the University of Minnesota Medical School: James Dahl, son of Mr. and Mrs. R.W. Dahl, and George Smith, son of Mrs. C.A. Moore Smith. Smith previously graduated from Carleton College, where he was also a star athlete, while Dahl took work at Macalester College after finishing his school here.
Special to the Leader: His chest adorned with a host of well-earned decorations, including the famous Croix de Guerre and Distinguished Unit Badge, Sgt. John Suppes, 24, arrived at New York Port of Embarkation aboard the S.S. General Muir. An infantryman with the 3rd “Rock of Barne” Division, he took part in the invasion of France and fought on through central and southern European campaigns. His wife, the former Orma Coffin, and daughter Cynthia live in Hutchinson.
50 YEARS AGO: 1971
The Silver Beaver, a rare Boy Scout of America award, was presented to Walter Quast, Hutchinson. He received the award at a recognition dinner of the Viking Council Boy Scouts of America at the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre. Milt Sunde, Minnesota Viking football star and former Bloomington scout, presented Quast with the award: “For distinguished service to scouting, youth, and his country.” First involved in scouting in 1913, Quast has been an active adult scouter since 1920.
25 YEARS AGO: 1996
Lithuanian economists Aurelija Zaksauskaite and Rasa Makareviciene have ended their two month stay in Minnesota. The two were guests of the Hutchinson-Willmar Regional Technical College, and will bring what they have learned about farm management home with them. Instructor Robert Krcil will join them in June to help teach Lithuanian farmers how to manage their farms.
West Elementary students kept this year’s community project local by collecting food and household items for the McLeod Emergency Food Shelf.
Dave Heidebrink of Hutchinson has been named the winner of the American Legion National Employment Service Award for 1995. He is a Disabled Veterans Outreach representative for the Minnesota Department of Economics Security office in Hutchinson, where he has worked since 1983. The national award recognizes Heidebrink for his efforts to ensure the economic well-being of veterans in Minnesota.
Responding to criticism that the 1995 street improvement project was too extensive and too costly, the city of Hutchinson is proposing a much more conservative list of bonded projects for 1996. Two of the major projects include the rebuilding of South Grade Road and construction of a new bridge over the Crow River on Adams Street.