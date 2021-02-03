125 YEARS AGO: 1896
A Hutchinson man who visited Silver Lake says the people over there are all tore up and some are well-filled up by a beer war, which is raging to such an extent that three glasses of foaming liquid are being sold for 5 cents. The war was begun by the saloons handling the homemade beer offering 2 glasses for 5 cents. The other saloons met this with Minneapolis or LaCrosse beer and finally set up 3 schooners for one ordinary U.S. nickel. If this sort of thing keeps on, Silver Lake will become the mecca of the thirsty and the booming town and commercial center of the county.
An ash barrel set W.F. Krienke’s warehouse afire and gave the fire department a chance to show off how Hutchinson’s waterworks will wet down a blaze.
The glorious climate of Minnesota is steadily improving the human race. Mr. and Mrs. Harvey Huffman of North Hutchinson welcomed to their home on Jan. 15 a baby boy weighing 15 pounds.
The Prohibition Club is hosting a temperance meeting at the Danish Baptist Church. Good music will be provided.
100 YEARS AGO: 1921
The Luce Line train was 3 1/2 hours late arriving in Hutchinson. Needless to say, passengers were not pleased with the service. The train was supposed to leave Minneapolis by 4:20 p.m. but didn’t depart until 6:09 p.m. and then lost considerable time on the road while the engine worked up steam enough to pull through. Passengers complained that the cars were not sufficiently lighted, so they could not do anything but twiddle their thumbs.
75 YEARS AGO: 1946
Otter Lake has been opened to promiscuous fishing by order of the Department of Game and Fish, because of the low oxygen content of the water. Boon Lake, which is said to contain bullheads, likewise has been opened.
Dale Miller, who operates the Miller Auto Body Shop at the corner of Washington Avenue and Jefferson Street, had a fire burn undetected all night until he came to work in the morning. He figures it was a pretty “lucky” fire, even though he lost several hundred dollars of tools and his entire building is badly smoked up. It is believed the fire didn’t spread because there was no draft anywhere. If there had been, it could have been disastrous.
50 YEARS AGO: 1971
Because there was no one to hire to do it, some Hutchinson men formed a corporation, which will turn out the last modules for a 60-unit apartment building in Hutchinson. Minne-Mods Inc. is the corporation behind the Valley View Apartments on Arch Street, which is the only apartment building being built under the Federal Housing Administration’s 236 loan program. The modules are being constructed in the plant of Hutchinson Products Inc., a division of Stearnswood Inc. of Hutchinson.
25 YEARS AGO: 1996
For the second time this month, the Hutchinson City Council has deferred action on a 2% cost of living adjustment for city employees as requested by department directors. At its Jan. 9 meeting, the council tabled action on the request, citing the need for more information about the total cost of the package. Council members also wanted estimates on how much directors were expecting to pay in merit increases in 1996.
Given a choice of how to pay Hutchinson Community Hospital for the services it provides the county, McLeod County commissioners said that they will opt for the cheapest method of payment. The hospital said the county could pay for services it receives for the seriously and persistently mentally ill on a yearly or quarterly basis. The commissioners opted to pay on a quarterly basis.
In 1995, home buyers with good credit ratings and the money or equity for large down payments and large monthly payments crashed right through what had been the usual ceiling on the price of a newly constructed home in Hutchinson. But if you were a first-time home buyer or one with a low to moderate income, the price ceiling on what is commonly known in the real estate trade as a “starter home” is much too expensive for most. Last year, permits were issued by the Hutchinson Building Department for the construction of 28 traditional single-family houses with an average permit value of more than $158,000. That’s up from the average of about $115,000 in 1994 and double the $74,000 average permit value recorded as recently a 1989.