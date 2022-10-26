1997 HHS Fall Play "Amateurs"

The comedy of successes and failures hits the stage when the Hutchinson High School drama students present “Amateurs.” It’s a play about a play, about actors who must improvise, take risks and face their fears as they pursue their dreams. Pictured are, from left, Kristin Papin, Jessica Baumetz, Dana Huebert, Riley Kent, Shavon Talley and Ryan Rigelman. On the floor are Jeff Schaefer and Joe Matthews attending to the dying Mike Johnson.

 Leader archives

125 YEARS AGO: 1897

J.F. Beytien has a neat new barn nearly completed on his lot near the schoolhouses and has taken city water into the same.

Looking Back is a weekly column by Kay Johnson, arts and special projects editor, that highlights Hutchinson history. Photo submissions with captions are welcome. Contact the Leader by calling Johnson at 320-753-3641 or email johnson@hutchinsonleader.com.

Tags