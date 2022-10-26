125 YEARS AGO: 1897
J.F. Beytien has a neat new barn nearly completed on his lot near the schoolhouses and has taken city water into the same.
W.S. Clay returned from his eastern trip and reports an enjoyable journey and much valuable information was gained.
A loud-mouth fakir held forth on the street corner and in a most frenzied manner proclaimed at the top of his voice the astounding bargains he had for the dear people. He did business at a lively rate all afternoon for which privilege he paid a small license fee into the city exchequer. He sold stationery, thread, hankies and other trumperies, which needed to be handled carefully to avoid falling to pieces while it was being carried home. Such traveling vendors are frauds of the first water as are the goods they sell.
100 YEARS AGO: 1922
Professional burglars made their appearance in Brownton. They entered the Simmerman & Company store on Main Street, gaining entrance at the front by cutting a hole in the glass and then turning at the Yale lock. Silks, men’s and women’s suits, and suitcases in which the burglars stored their plunder were taken. The estimated value was $2,700. The discovery of the robbery was made when the store was opened for business in the morning. People living nearby heard an automobile about 4 o’clock in the morning but thought nothing of it.
Hutchinson folks use water by the barrel, according to figures at the city clerk’s office, a record kept for several months by the Northwest Light & Power Co., which has the pumping contract. This record shows that during the winter months an average of 100,000 gallons or 3,000 barrels of city water was used daily, demanding that the water tank in South Park, with a capacity of 45,000 gallons, be filled about five times in two days.
75 YEARS AGO: 1947
Hutchinson shoppers and downtown workers noticed crews at work drilling the necessary holes and cementing the standards for parking meters whose installation is to be completed prior to Nov. 3, the day in which the meters go into use. All of the standards were to have been placed, cemented and painted with the representatives of the meter company to return next week to place the “heads,” the actual meter mechanics on their standards.
50 YEARS AGO: 1972
Honored as an outstanding dance band, the Hutchinson-area group of Shaw, Allen and Shaw received a citation from the Entertainment Operators of America at the group’s annual convention in Wichita, Kansas. The award cited the local group’s “outstanding contributions to the entertainment industry,” and praised them for having a band of “neat appearance, providing a wholesome form of entertainment, and top quality, danceable music.” Members of the group are Mike Shaw, Jim Allen, Terry Shaw and Dwayne Larson.
25 YEARS AGO: 1997
A number of developments were passed with a green light by the Hutchinson Planning Commission for consideration by the City Council. The commission accepted a compromise that resolves a density issue in plans submitted by Augusta Building Corp. of Augusta, Wisconsin, for construction of five eight-plexes just north of its existing Century Court housing project, west of the Hutchinson Mall.
With excellence is how instructor Julie Reginek of Ridgewater College aims to reach out in her field. And that’s just what she’s doing, according to her peers. Reginek took top honors at the 1th annual Statewide Activity Professionals Convention Oct. 9 when she was given an Award of Excellence. “It means all the hard work ... has paid off,” she said. “I’m thinking what I can do next, it’s very inspiring.”
Michael Ribich said that he is withdrawing from the race for Hutchinson mayor. His departure leaves incumbent Mayor Marlin Torgerson and Richard Schumann as the two remaining candidates seeking the mayor’s post. Ribich said there were five reasons he’s decided to withdraw: lack of citizen interest and support; the very personal direction the campaign has gone; family considerations, stress and health concerns related to a history of heart problems. “It’s not good for me, it’s just been too much,” Ribich said.