Stamping books

It’s back to the books — and desks, computers and hallways — for about 3,220 public school students Sept. 2, 1997. Cody Hanke and Andy Schantzen try to get it right as they stamp their books of the year.

 Leader archives

125 YEARS AGO: 1897

”But don’t let the ladies use it.” As soon as the telephone line is built to this place it will be possible to talk with Litchfield to Chicago or New York through the long distance telephones extending to those cities. Talk won’t be cheap however, at this distance it will cost $2 or $3 a minute to carry on a conversation with a New York man.

