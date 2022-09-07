125 YEARS AGO: 1897
”But don’t let the ladies use it.” As soon as the telephone line is built to this place it will be possible to talk with Litchfield to Chicago or New York through the long distance telephones extending to those cities. Talk won’t be cheap however, at this distance it will cost $2 or $3 a minute to carry on a conversation with a New York man.
Let all the pupils of the county schools make exhibits of their penmanship at the county fair. The best specimens take a subscription to the Leader.
The ceremonies attending the unveiling of the fine monument erected to Hermann at New Ulm will be witnessed by a large number of the membership of the Order of Hermann’s Sons. A number are going from Hutchinson.
H.L. Merrill believes in beautifying the public places and is willing to expend a little energy and money to assist in the good work. He informs the Leader that he proposes to convert the street in front of his place into a little park, which will be a delight to the eyes of those who travel in his neighborhood.
The adjusters of the Acoma and Lynn Insurance Co. allowed Herman Otto $400 on his barn and $69 on hay lost by fire. A good deal of machinery also burned but was not covered by insurance. The cause of the fire was lightning.
100 YEARS AGO: 1922
Every new enterprise brings with it a crop of swindlers. The radio business, the latest vastly popular national enterprise, is being used by some crooks to aid them in making a living. So to your beware-ofs, add “beware of the radio shark.” Three weeks ago, two men approached Hutchinson radio dealers Raymond Alexander and Eben Dennis offering propositions in a suave line of talk that somehow sounded false to them. Both turned down the offers and this week when Claude Sweeney of a radio products company in Minneapolis visited here they were glad they did. He said the men were fakirs and were peddling stolen goods.
The Hutchinson Public Library will be open Sunday afternoons until the school year ends in June. Mrs. Mattie Lewis, a member of the library board, will be in charge, and the library will be open from 2-5. The library will be closed during the summer months because there is little call for it to be open.
75 YEARS AGO: 1947
Con Schlader, Hutchinson businessman, will open his new restaurant on Main Street in Winsted. The newly constructed eating place, which is to be called Con’s, is situated between the Gamble store and Ruf’s Butcher Shop. Carrie Crawley will temporarily manage the business there.
Lightning struck the upstairs apartment in which George Bach and his family reside, resulting in almost complete destruction of fixtures and furnishings. Bach’s 4-year-old daughter narrowly escaped severe injury. The lightning struck at 8:20 o’clock, the time at which the electric current was disrupted in the house and the electric clock in the kitchen was stopped. Bach estimates damages to furnishings, personal effects and the structure at somewhere in the vicinity of $2,500.
50 YEARS AGO: 1972
The longest term active police chief in Minnesota will retire Dec. 31 as Hutchinson Police chief. Frank Broderius submitted his resignation to Hutchinson Mayor Don Kost, announcing the end of a 38-year career as a police office in this community. A Hutchinson policeman since 1934 when he started as a part-time officer. Broderius became a full-time policeman in 1936 and was appointed chief March 13, 1936, by the late Dr. Ross Sheppard, who was mayor.
25 YEARS AGO: 1997
It has been a very good year, thus far, for Hutchinson Utilities. Through the first seven months of 1997, the city-owned operation shows a net income of more than $1.2 million, about $200,000 more than anticipated. That was the report given to the Hutchinson Utilities Commission by General Manager Clarence Kadrmas. Fueling some of the black ink has been the sale of the Utilities’ extra electricity to other users.
Readers Forum: I feel that poor wording was used in the Jefferson Street story in the Aug. 28 issue of the Leader. I don’t like to be referred to as an orphan with nowhere to go. We’re taxpayers also, and we’re trying to do our best out here.