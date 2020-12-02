125 YEARS AGO: 1895
A nice sleighing has started the winter rush of wood to Hutchinson.
The price has come down on nearly everything but railroad tickets and freights. If the government cannot regulate the railroads, it should own them.
There is some adverse comment in church circles because a Hutchinson teacher proposes to discuss evolution in public. This is hardly fair, coming as it does before his views are known. The world is full of evolution nowadays and there is a good deal of it in and benefitting the church. "Let there be light."
100 YEARS AGO: 1920
A.P. Thomson, veteran mail carrier, has been placed on the pension list by his employer Uncle Sam. Mr. Thomson began carrying rural mail out of Hutchinson when the rural free delivery was first established in November 1903. Before that time, Mr. Thomson was serving the community by driving a stage and carrying mail between here and Litchfield, and previous to that by carrying mail to Boon Lake for three years beginning in 1895, and then in the fourth year to Brookfield, where a post office started in 1899. Mr. Thomson was born 67 years ago in Feulung, Denmark. He came to Minnesota in 1882, living on a farm south of Heatwole on which land St. Morten's Danish Church was built. In 1891 he moved to Hutchinson.
Norman Crevier of Lester Prairie pled guilty to the charge of bootlegging. Liquor found in his possession at the Swan Lake dance last summer was analyzed and reported containing too much a percentage of alcohol. He was fined $100 and court costs.
The Minnesota League of Women Voters is about to have its first convention in Minneapolis Dec. 8-9 at the Curtis Hotel. The prospects of a splendid meeting with enthusiastic attendance is prophesized by League leaders.
75 YEARS AGO: 1945
Testimony in the trial of Mrs. Rudolph Broderius and Walter Reinke, charged with second degree murder in the death of Rudolph Broderius last Labor Day, came to a sudden end when the defense rested. Mrs. Broderius did not take the stand in her own defense. Walter Reinke did take the stand, and he described the events leading up to the shooting, but steadfastly denied that he recognized the truck coming at him or had any idea that Rudy Broderius was in it. He did testify that he aimed the deer rifle at the tires or lower part of the truck and that he fired four times after he ordered it to top and it failed to do so. He also denied Mrs. Broderius had given him the order to shoot. Reinke used the gun while on night duty at the turkey hatchery the Broderius' owned and operated. Testimony was also taken from other witnesses that were in the truck with Rudy Broderius at the time.
50 YEARS AGO: 1970
Hutchinson again appears to be in the running for a junior college. A junior college here was among 35 recommendations given final approval by the Minnesota Higher Learning Education Coordinating Commission for presentation to the 1971 Legislature.
Two Scouts of Hutchinson Troop 248, Dave Backlund and Don Prothe, will attend the World Scout Jamboree in Japan next summer.
25 YEARS AGO: 1995
People's Platform: I'm calling about the 10 percent sales tax. I've always done all my shopping in Hutchinson. I doubt if I will be doing much of that anymore. I want people to shop here but what do they offer? A 10 percent sales tax. That doesn't make sense. They're driving people away to St. Cloud or Willmar, and that's where I'll be. I can't afford more taxes. We pay the highest tax around the way it is.
Editor's note: Recent discussions in Hutchinson have focused on the possibility of instituting a 1 percent sales tax, not a 10 percent sales tax.
McLeod County government enters a period of transition as County Administrator Joe Culhane leaves the post after five years with the county. Nan Crary, who is currently coordinator in Faribault County, is expected to accept the position after contract negotiations are completed. Her first day on the job will be Jan. 2, 1996.
For the second time in little more than a month, a longtime Main Street business has announced it will close shop. Alrick's Men's Clothier, 114 Main St. S., started its "Quitting Business Sale" and expects to lock its doors by late January or early February. In October, Jandy's, a children's clothing shop at the other end of the block, closed after 22 years of business.