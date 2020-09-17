125 YEARS AGO: 1895
Hereafter in referring to Hutchinson, the Leader will speak of it as a city instead of a village, the term with which it is labeled by its legal charter. A commercial center with two railroads, large and handsome business buildings, nearly a dozen churches, 600 pupils in its schools, beautiful, well-kept parks, five big elevators, block after block of cement sidewalk, handsomely graded streets, fine residences, one of the finest waterworks in the state and doing a business amounting to thousands of dollars each year may well feel indignant when it is referred to as a village. Hutchinson, a village, forsooth! Tell it to the marines or to the Glencoe editors. Hutchinson is a city, with nearly all of the modern public enterprises and conveniences of a great city with their vices, crime and corruption left out. Hurrah for Hutchinson. Her swaddling village clothes are discarded. Glencoe can have'em.
From the Elk River News: The jail where Durant, the California murderer of two innocent young ladies is being confined, "is besieged daily by women, anxious to see Durant and leave flowers for him." It is such actions that fills one with disgust for the sentimental woman. No woman that had any respect for herself would act so.
100 YEARS AGO: 1920
In the Minnesota State Fair's boys' and girls' pig contest, Ancher Nelsen of Brownton exhibited the highest scoring pig, a Duroc, over all breeds, and won the right to a trip in April to the short course at University Farm.
75 YEARS AGO: 1945
No more applications for canning sugar will be considered after Sept. 30, according to an announcement from the local Ration Board. Therefore, all who want more sugar and are entitled to it should get their applications in at once.
50 YEARS AGO: 1970
The Hutchinson Leader has been designated as a "National Blue Ribbon Newspaper" for 1970 and 1971 by the National Editorial Foundation, Washington, D.C. In announcing the designation, the Foundation president noted that the Leader was one of only 168 newspapers to achieve this designation.
Residents of McLeod County seem to have their financial affairs under good control. As a whole, they are living well within their incomes, spending much less than they are earning. During the past year, it is estimated McLeod County families stashed away some $4.5 million in liquid assets.
25 YEARS AGO: 1995
The Hutchinson City Council followed through on its goal to limit as much as possible the tax increase residents will see in 1996 when it voted to set the preliminary 1996 tax levy at $2,455,176. That represents a 5.43 percent increase, but as Finance Director Ken Merrill pointed out, the increase is mainly due to a higher debt service levy and an average assessment increase on residential property of about 10 percent.
How the Hutchinson School Board of Education filled a member vacancy received strong criticism, including suggestions of illegality. Bob Stearns, longtime community resident and former three-term board member, questioned the thoroughness of the selection process and its fairness. "I don't know how much information you were given," Stearns said, "I think very little." Although Stearns was not one of the nine interested candidates for the position, he said he had spoken with at least six of the candidates. "Five of the people I talked to received no phone calls and two received one."
There is still some question as to where the money will come from, but the Hutchinson City Council authorized Chief of Police Steve Madson to proceed with developing plans and cost estimates for a number of small remodeling projects at the seven-year-old Hutchinson Police Station.
During the next two years, bus transportation costs for the Hutchinson School District will see increases ranging from 0 percent in many areas to 21.2 percent in one area, but the overall effect will be a 1.04 percent increase during the 1995-96 year and 0.74 percent more for the next year.
Business during the first two weeks of operation has been good for Runnings, a retail store with everything from nuts and bolts to socks and bird feeders. Runnings' eighth store opened Aug. 30 in the building that last housed Cash Wise and Pamida before that.