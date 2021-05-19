125 YEARS AGO: 1896
Does anyone have an ark for sale?
Kleinmann Bros. are supplying Hutchinson homes with liberal chunks of clear and pure Lake Hook ice.
There is a fine flood of water in the mill pond now and Mr. Ames is improving the opportunity to give the engine in the Hutchinson mill a rest and overhauling and making several improvements in his first-class flour mill.
The grand jury was in session three days and made the customary report declaring the county in good shape and, it is reported, indicted Charles Ray, the absconding Glencoe Creamery man who walked off with $1,300 of farmers' money.
A fire broke out in the freight room of the Great Northern Depot, and despite the handwork of the department, which worked for an hour with two streams of water, the roof was partly burned and the south half of the building pretty thoroughly wrecked. Lost were 14 barrels of granulated sugar, and a case of stock food stored in the depot. All the books, tickets, telegraph instruments and most of the office fixtures were saved.
While crossing the Great Northern railroad track near the Benjamin place, Superintendent of Schools Avery came fearfully near crossing the dark river. He was plodding along with a single horse and buggy in the storm of wind and rain, and the curtains to his carriage being down, he did not hear the bell or whistle being blown of the 7 o'clock train. As his carriage was leaving the track, the engine struck the wheel, knocked out a couple of spokes and dumped Mr. Avery into a mud hole.
100 YEARS AGO: 1921
At a recent gathering of teachers in the county, Mrs. Louise Gates Karstens reviewed school conditions as they exist in the county, recounting the improvements and progress that has been made, and calling attention to what it was possible to accomplish by efficiency. She stated there were 83 schools in this county, 76 rural and semi-graded, and seven high and graded schools. All schools have terms from seven to nine months with the exception of one which has a six-month term. Mrs. Karstens complimented the teachers on the fact that 132 community meetings had been held by the teachers from which aggregated $2,537.77, which is to finance the serving of hot lunches to children and equip playgrounds with apparatus and musical instruments within school rooms.
75 YEARS AGO: 1946
If building materials were obtainable, Hutchinson would see the biggest building boom in its history this year, judging from the number of permits granted by the City Council since Jan. 1. During this length of time, permits have been issued for 37 new houses and 20 permits have been issued for commercial buildings and remodeling of homes.
Thirty-four exhibits were entered in the Tulip Show, sponsored by the Garden Club, in spite of a killer frost, which came and nipped the plants of many would-be exhibitors.
All Hutchinson hotels and restaurants will unite in a campaign to eliminate bread waste, members of the local League of Women Voters have been assured. The famine relief committee was appointed to work with chairman Lerberg to curtail unnecessary consumption of wheat. All have agreed to serve but one slice of bread or one roll with each meal, and to serve additional bread only if asked.
50 YEARS AGO: 1971
Unless a federal judge rules against the U.S. Postal Service, postage rates will go up on Sunday, May 16. Hutchinson Postmaster Myron Fisher said the new schedule will take eight cents to mail a letter and 11 cents to mail it by air. Regular-sized postcards will go for six cents and airmail postcards will be 11 cents.
Dick Lennes, Hutchinson's Teacher of the Year, is one of 11 teachers from throughout the state named to an Honor Roll of Teachers from which the 1971 Minnesota Teacher of the Year will be selected.
25 YEARS AGO: 1996
The decade of the 1990s has become a time for governments to examine how they can deliver services on a reduced budget. For the Minnesota Department of Economic Security that means reducing overlap and duplication of employment services through the development of the Minnesota Workforce Center System. The workforce system is intended to develop one-stop career centers where potential employers and employees can find information on such programs as Job Service, Reemployment Insurance, Jobs and Training Partnership Act programs, rehabilitative services and services for the blind, anti-poverty and veterans programs.