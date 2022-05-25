125 YEARS AGO: 1897
The first crematory in Minnesota will be built at once at Forest Cemetery, St. Paul. It will be built mostly underground and will cost $4,000. Cremation is becoming more and more popular and we doubt not that within a few years crematories will be built at many other points.
Oscar Wilde has been released after two years confinement in an English prison for immoral practices.
Charles Vorlichek and Miss Annie Hoodecheck, two young people who have hosts of friends in this vicinity and Silver Lake, were united in marriage on May 11. A large number of friends attended the ceremony and the reception following.
100 YEARS AGO: 1922
The commencement exercises at the Hutchinson High School will be May 31 at the high school auditorium. Forty-one will graduate from the regular high school course and 15 from the normal training course. Ruth Welch is valedictorian and Alma Ewald salutorian. Other honor roll members are Maud DeGroff, Bertha Filk, Ruth Jensen, Leona Kuester, Loraine Kuester, Laura Nelson, Margaret Oleson, and Ted Dahl, the only boy.
Harlow Bonniwell Jr. who is practicing law in Gaylord, won his first case two weeks ago, opposed by an experienced lawyer. Mr. Bonniwell was the guest of his parents Sen. and Mrs. Bonniwell, the first of the week. He is a graduate of the Hutchinson High School Class of 1913, and the University of Minnesota, and is a member of Phi Beta Kappa, a fraternity.
75 YEARS AGO: 1947
Residents of Biscay will vote on incorporation and whether they will be a village on June 2, as a result of the decision made the McLeod County Board of Commissioners. The matter had been pending since December, when a petition was first presented by a number of Biscay residents.
The McLeod County Selective Service office in the courthouse has been officially closed, with the completion of the compilation and filing of all the records by Fred Martin, who has been clerk of the board since the draft law came into existence. The several tons of files containing all the information of more than 4,000 entrants, has been forwarded to the Selective Service office in St. Paul, where they will be stored.
50 YEARS AGO: 1972
Average family income was $8,794 in McLeod Count in 1969, compared with $9,931 for the state, according to a report on the 1970 census by the Bureau of the Census, U.S. Department of Commerce. Per capita income for the county amounted to $2,753, the report shows. The 1970 census counted 27,662 residents in the county; 1.2% were foreign born and 14.7% native born with one or both parents of foreign birth.
25 YEARS AGO: 1997
Hutchinson Technology Inc. has announced plans to build a 150,000-square-foot addition at its Hutchinson site that has the potential to increase the number of workers by an estimated 450 people. The addition is estimated to cost between $12 million and $15 million with construction to begin in June.
If everything goes as planned, users of the Luce Line State Trail should be able to travel from Hutchinson to Cedar Mills in relative ease later this year and from Hutchinson to Winsted next year. A $207,000 project to upgrade the trail from Hutchinson’s Delaware Street to Cedar Mills is undergoing its final engineering with construction expected to begin late summer or early fall. About 80% of the funding will come from the federal government and the rest is state capital improvement bonds.
Hutchinson High School Senior Justin Wendlandt placed seventh in the 100-meter dash at the True Team state track meet in Blaine.
After two attempts at seeking bus service quotations, Hutchinson District 423 will now enter contract negotiations with Linder Bus Company. Linder Bus Company has been the transportation provider for Hutchinson students for more than 45 years during which the company has been managed and owned by Leslie and Mary Linder. If Hutchinson Schools enter into a contract with Linder company in the future, Superintendent Bob Windel wants a new era to begin with management by Linders’ son, Rick.
Incumbent Steve Borstad and challenger Joe Neubauer were both first in the recent school board election. More than 1,060 voters cast their choices, with 564 choosing Neubauer and 474 favoring Borstad. This will be Borstad’s second term.