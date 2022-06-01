125 YEARS AGO: 1897
Ex-Postmaster General Wanamaker says that the policy of the present administration (President William McKinley) is not calculated to hasten the arrival of prosperity.
The Carver Free Press has quit and the Carver people will probably learn to appreciate a newspaper now that they have none. It must be a dead town indeed that will not support an institution on which the very life of the community depends.
Messrs. Buckmaster and Merz are rapidly putting the foundry into operating shape and are getting in a complete stock of iron, brass fittings and so on.
You needn’t take off your shoes before you enter E.J. Duclos’ barber shop even if he put in a new floor and adorned the walls with handsome new paper. A Japanese door in the entrance to his shop is a novelty in this city.
A case of forgery recently came to light in negotiating some papers through the Bank of Hutchinson. The instrument forged was a note purporting to be signed by one of the more prominent farmers of this vicinity. A settlement of the matter was affected, so far as the money was concerned but it is not known whether a prosecution will follow or not. The offender is a young man who can ill afford to begin his career in such a manner and who probably does not realize the seriousness of his offense.
100 YEARS AGO: 1922
A lecture on Russia will be given by Henry Sara of England, May 30, in Hutchinson, under the auspices of the local branch of the Friends of Soviet Russia.
The Leader was asked to make an announcement, the request having been made by one A.E. Georgian, who appeared before the Hutchinson City Council at its recent meeting. Georgian was introduced by P.P. Pendergast and requested the use of city hall for a meeting. The members of the council were caught off guard, and not suspecting anything wrong, granted the request. When the Leader heard of the request by Georgian and the granting of it by the council, the local newspaper suspected that Georgian was Alexis Georgian of Minneapolis, alien enemy, red-flag socialist, now under deportation orders by the federal government, to Russia for persisting in seditious activities during the war. The Leader looked him up and obtained from him an admission that he was the same person. It is doubtful, however, if the promoters will persist in holding a meeting here in the face of the storm of protest, which has risen.
75 YEARS AGO: 1947
A fire caused by an exploding stove did serious damage at the John Jorgensen hatchery in the east part of town. Between 4,000 and 5,000 baby chicks from five to 10 days old, perished in the blaze. The hatchery is operated by John Jorgensen and his son, Audley, while another son, Gerhardt, runs the poultry farm, south of town. Most of the fire was confined to the brooder rooms, and it was here that the started chicks, in their battery racks, died. Not a single one survived the heat and smoke. The chickens were Longhorns and Austra Whites. The Hutchinson Fire Department was called when the blaze was discovered, and the department brought it under control before it could spread to the incubator room. Here, the 60,000-chicken capacity incubators were loaded with 23,000 eggs, some of them due to hatch the next day, but Jorgensen believes no damage was done.
50 YEARS AGO: 1972
”I’ve no favorite country, I’m just excited about going,” said Terry Boller, after being notified she has been selected as a finalist in the American Field Service summer exchange program.
25 YEARS AGO: 1997
People’s Platform: The city of Hutchinson has done it again. They want people to shop downtown, but they’ve taken away about half of the parking spaces. If you try to park on Main Street, you have to wait for a couple of traffic lights before you can get out of your parking spot.
People’s Platform: To the guy that complained about what our state senator is doing in the Legislature about clipping tails on horses — you forgot specifications for dog houses, another big part of the bill. I think we should go to six senators and have Legislative sessions every five years for the state.
Sheryl Woller, who lives in Stewart, has been a day-care provider for 13 years. She was recently named McLeod County Family Child Care Provider of the Year.