125 YEARS AGO: 1896
One of the poorest investments Republicans of Minnesota have made was to buy up Dr. Ames of Minneapolis, to pretend to run for governor. We apologize to our readers for running this in the Leader. Some people have to hold their noses every time they see “Doc” Ames’ name in type.
During the past month five bicycles have been raffled off in Hutchinson. The purchasers of the tickets have been chiefly young men and boys. Raffling is a form of and leads many a young man into gambling on a larger scale. We regret to see the raffle becoming popular in Hutchinson.
Paris has an alibi office, for the benefit of people who, while staying at home, want to make people believe, they are somewhere else. Post letters from any part of the world.
100 YEARS AGO: 1921
Carl Hayden, who has been in the Far East since 1917, reached this city from Shanghai, China. He is visiting his parents Mr. and Mrs. W.F. Hayden. He is in the employ of the International Banking Corporation. Following his graduation from the University of Minnesota, he was one of a number of young men selected by this corporation from various universities as especially suited for the banking business.
The first and only Canadian geese to be killed in these parts for some years we believe, were bagged by W.B. Hopper and Charles Kressin about 12 miles west of Hutchinson. Mr. Hopper has one of them mounted and is prepared to exhibit the proof.
75 YEARS AGO: 1946
More than 500 duck hunters of the Hutchinson community are expected to take to the ponds, lakes and sloughs when the 1946 duck season officially opens. Local hunters are not too enthusiastic about the prospects of getting their limit as the season opens 115 days later than a year ago. All previous records were broken in the 1945-46 season when 1,725,505 duck hunters purchased the $1 duck stamp. This figure represented an increase of 238,476 over the 1944-45 season.
Eighty-one housing units have been started in Hutchinson since the first of the year, but only 25% of them are occupied now, according to the survey made by Mayor Warren Clay. Between 100 and 125 units are urgently needed now, says Clay, but there is little hope they will be found because of the acute shortage of critical building materials.
50 YEARS AGO: 1971
A 93-pound pumpkin is a lot of pumpkin for a 55-pound 7-year-old to lift, as Russell Heinbaugh, son of Mr. and Mrs. E.V. Heinbaugh of Hutchinson, found out. Russell’s pumpkin was the largest in a produce contest for children sponsored by the Hutchinson Garden Club.
The most perfect pumpkin in the children’s produce contest was won by Steve Hahn, 10, son of Mr. and Mrs. Vernon Hahn. Besides having the most perfect pumpkin in the competition, Steve also had the third largest.
The most perfect sunflower was won by Karen Christensen, 11, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Christensen. Karen’s sunflower was of the gray stripe variety and stood 9 feet tall.
25 YEARS AGO: 1996
People’s Platform: This is about the question of the post office and accessibility. In fact it does have to be accessible. It is absolute malarkey that it’s a historic building and can’t be changed. Historic buildings all over the country are being made accessible. The requirement is still there and government officials are always trying to get out of doing it and use that as a rationale but it’s not true. Look at Litchfield. The postmaster up there tried for years to say the same thing and finally, people just forced the issue and it is accessible.
Hormel’s most famous product, Spam, is often maligned. But sales figures show that many Americans are eating a lot of it. To feed our appetite for Spam, as well as our hunger for Canadian bacon, sausage or pepperoni pizza, takes hogs, and lots of them. That’s where Hormel hog buying stations like the newest one 2 miles north of Hutchinson along State Highway 15 come in. The station, which opened Oct. 7, collects hogs from producers throughout the Hutchinson area and sends them by truck to Hormel’s packing plant in Austin.