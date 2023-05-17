Fire destroys hog shed

Flames devour the remaining portion of a hog shed at the Ted Skulberg farm southwest of Hutchinson in May 1973, while Hutchinson firemen stand by. Five sows and about 69 small pigs were lost in the fire.

75 YEARS AGO: 1948

Dr. Willard L. Sahr was formally sworn in as mayor of the City of Hutchinson at the organizational meeting. The oath of office was administered by Miss Gertrude Stegmeier, new city clerk, who had previously been sworn in by J.J. Drahos, council vice president. Also taking office were Irving Larson and Eldred Miller, new alderman succeeding David Osgood and Vitor Ramberg.

Looking Back is a weekly column by Kay Johnson, arts and special projects editor, that highlights Hutchinson history. Photo submissions with captions are welcome. Contact the Leader by calling Johnson at 320-753-3641 or email johnson@hutchinsonleader.com.

Tags