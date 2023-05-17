75 YEARS AGO: 1948
Dr. Willard L. Sahr was formally sworn in as mayor of the City of Hutchinson at the organizational meeting. The oath of office was administered by Miss Gertrude Stegmeier, new city clerk, who had previously been sworn in by J.J. Drahos, council vice president. Also taking office were Irving Larson and Eldred Miller, new alderman succeeding David Osgood and Vitor Ramberg.
Cedric Adams, Minneapolis newscaster and columnist, will be on hand next Wednesday evening in Hutchinson when the local Bridle and Saddle club holds its Talent Scout show. Sixteen acts have been chosen from a field of 45 entrants during an audition Wednesday.
H.P. Quade was host to officials of the Department of Game and Fish and group of local men at an informal gathering at his cottage. Present from the department were Frank Blaire, director, and Hjalmar Swenson and Norman Moe.
100 YEARS AGO: 1923
The annual senior class “dress-up day” and picnic was held Wednesday with the seniors shrugging off studies. They staged a parade during the afternoon, then leaving for the picnic grounds.
WFAN, Hutchinson’s broadcasting station, will give its first program Tuesday. The program will include music by Hans M. Peterson and his orchestra; a short talk by M.R. Velve, superintendent of schools on “The Beauties of Hutchinson,” and a talk by Sam G. Anderson. The station will advertise Hutchinson under the slogan “The Gateway to Ten Thousand Lakes.” Program director Eben Dennis has announced plans for the broadcast of one program a week. The station is reaching out to sets a distance of 30 miles from Hutchinson, it has been estimated.
The Legion sponsored play, “The Celebrated Case,” will be presented in the high school gymnasium this coming week. Taking part in the play will be M.R. Velve, Ralph D. Madson, Fred Lorraine, Emanual Jensen, Curtis Anderson, Albie Mead, Emil Nelsen, Leona Jorgenson, Mrs. Roy Miller, Viola Dallmann, Elsie Jorgenson, Julius Heintz, Harvey Oleson, Cora Jacobson, Ruth Senescall, Ruth Dobratz, Esther Williams and Mildred Prindle.
The first local track meet since 1920 was to be held this coming week with Hutchinson to host Litchfield and Howard Lake.
Hutchinson again has a new chief of police. Ralph Arndt resigned May 12 and Tony Mimbach has taken his place. Salary for the job is $100 a month.
C.J. Hartmann has about 150 preserved goldfish saved up for fishing this summer. He will use them for bait when more common lures fail and he thinks they will catch the eye of any hungry pike or pickerel in the vicinity. He has been saving all the goldfish that died this winter and preserving them in formaldehyde by way of preparation for the opening of the fishing season.
125 YEARS AGO: 1898
Minnesota was 40 years old and doing very well as an infant with a population of less than 2 million. The value of Minnesota from a real estate basis in 1861 was 30 million dollars. It has increased since.
Cedar Mills Cooperative Creamery started business.
In pioneer days a man named Summer used to keep a hotel in Hutchinson. It was located on the spot where Braun’s store now entices the eager buys of feminine desirables. He owned a barn, of course, which stood on the site of our present armory building. It was in this barn that the wounded horses were well cared for after the burning of Hutchinson and the subsequent fight. In the hotel the wounded men were hospitalized and their surgical needs attended to. No anesthetics of course and bullets were probed for or limbs sawed off while the victims gritted their teeth and tried to think of something else. There were 21 human patients that required the care of Dr. Benjamin and others and the nurses were heroic women from the Stockade. Various devices were resorted to by patients undergoing repairs to keep from exhibiting their feelings too much. One man recited poetry, on sang a song, or tried to, and (this is without official confirmation) one even resorted to a bottle of whiskey to reinforce his courage while undergoing the ordeal of having his innards poked about by the doctor who was searching for a lost bullet. Stirring times these.