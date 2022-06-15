125 YEARS AGO: 1897
In 15 years, the enrollment in Hutchinson schools has increased nearly 340%. The teaching force, however, has been increased only 225%.
Wm. Kneiss was locked up for drunkenness. He was taken before Justice Adams and plead guilty to the charge. He was given $10 or 15 days and not having the necessary wherewith to pay the fine, he was taken to the county bastille where he will repose for the next half month.
The grandest display of fireworks ever seen in Hutchinson will be part of our celebration this year. A large amount of money has been used in their purchase and at least two hours will be necessary to set them off. The display includes a large number of set pieces purchased at a high price. No one should fail to see them.
100 YEARS AGO: 1922
Old glory’s birthday is June 14, and every home in Hutchinson as well as business place should put out the colors. Flag Day is one of our newest holidays, having been inaugurated about 25 years ago. In 1897, the governor of New York issued a proclamation asking that every public building fly the flag on June 14, in commemoration of the day in 1777 when the Continental Congress passed a law ordering the flag to be made.
Usually the host at a birthday party is the one who profits thereby, but not so in the case of Citizens Bank, host at a 30th anniversary party where 4,077 guests called, and the Hutchinson Community Hospital received the profits — $325 in cash. When it came time for the giveaway drawing of the two calves, one of the winners. Mr. Wm. Kurth of Boon Lake Township, said that he would auction the Holstein, the proceeds to go to the Hutchinson hospital, an institution in which Mr. Kurth is deeply interested. The animal finally went for $275.
75 YEARS AGO: 1947
The people of Biscay voted for incorporation as a village by a margin of 34 to 22, thus settling an issue, which was broached last September. The people of voting age in the 44-acre proposed townsite turned out practically 100%, with only four people not voting, and three of them being away.
A small scalp laceration was the only injury sustained by any one of the four occupants of an automobile, which stalled on the railroad tracks in Darwin and was struck by the Great Northern’s streamliner, the Empire Builder. Three of the passengers: Thomas Moyer, his daughter Lila, and Louis Sorenson, who is employed on the Moyer farm between Darwin and Forest City, were able to escape from the car before the crash, but Mrs. Moyer, 53, was unable to leave in time. The car was badly damaged but Mrs. Moyer received only a four-inch scalp wound and slight bruises.
50 YEARS AGO: 1972
State Rep. John Bernhagen of rural Hutchinson will seek a Senate seat in the Minnesota Legislature in this fall’s election. Bernhagen told the Leader that he will file as a candidate for the State Senate from District 22, established recently by a federal judicial panel, which completed redistricting for the legislature. Bernhagen is completing his second two-year term as a state representative.
A line misplaced by a federal judicial panel, which completed the Minnesota Legislature redistricting has changed a part of a new district in McLeod County. State Rep. John Bernhagen of Hutchinson was informed that the panel of judges had erroneously drawn the line, which put Hutchinson Township, where Bernhagen lives, in the new House District 22B. Hutchinson Township is a part of the new House District 22A, along with the city of Hutchinson and the townships of Acoma and Lynn in McLeod County.
25 YEARS AGO: 1997
People’s Platform: Did you ever drive a school bus? For those of you who call in and complain about bus drivers or who want better service, you have all summer to become a perfect bus driver. You just have to do five things: pass a doctor’s physical, pass a written driving test, pass a behind-the-wheel test with a school bus, have a background check done and quit your current job.
The board of directors of the Southwest Minnesota Foundation, formerly the Southwest Minnesota Initiative Fund, has announced its decision to establish an office in Hutchinson. The foundation’s new executive director Sherry Ristau will begin her duties on June 16. More information about the Hutchinson office will be available from Ristau after that date, said Hutchinson businessman Larry Graf, a foundation director for nearly two years.