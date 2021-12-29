125 YEARS AGO: 1896
The reason why many school marms don’t marry is because they don’t want to give up a $50 position for a dollar dude.
The fire department boys realized about $125 at their dance, which will be placed in the relief fund.
From Scientific American, cut this out and keep it: At the first indication of diphtheria in the throat, make the room close, then take a tin cup and pour into it an equal quantity of tar and turpentine, then hold the cup over the fire, so as to fill the room with fumes. The patient on inhaling the fumes will cough out the membraneous matter and diphtheria will pass off. The fumes of the tar and turpentine loosen the throat and thus afford the relief that has baffled the skill of physicians.
100 YEARS AGO: 1921
The Leader is only $2 per year. It’s cheap at that price.
At their farm in Boon Lake Township, Renville County, on Dec. 21, Mr. and Mrs. Orville Hodgdon, respected pioneers of that neighborhood, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Louisa Potter and Orrin Hodgdon were married Dec. 21, 1871, by the Rev. William Copp at the Methodist church parsonage in Litchfield. The then young couple at once began housekeeping on the Boon Lake farm, which has ever since been their home, except between 1876 and 1878 during the grasshopper time, they occupied what is now known as the Mooney farm, north of their farm.
The moon makes an old man wish he was 20 and a young man wish he had two sets of arms. Before marriage a man believes that a dog barks at the moon as tribute to splendor of the orb at night. After marriage, he learns the real motive.
75 YEARS AGO: 1946
The post office work force handled a record volume of holiday mail during the past two weeks, with greeting cards and first-class mailings eclipsing all previous records. The local office does not count its cancellings, but 115,000 one and one-half cent stamps were sold for use on greeting cards. Last year, the previous high, the total sale was just more than 100,000.
The Minnesota-Western gas-electric passenger train, which makes the run from Minneapolis to Gluek through Hutchinson, was entirely destroyed by fire on the tracks a mile east of Stubbs Bay. All except two pouches of first-class mail were saved, but a considerable quantity of express, freight and second-class mail was destroyed. There were about 30 passengers on the train, and 15 of them came to Hutchinson by chartered bus.
50 YEARS AGO: 1971
Congressman Ancher Nelsen of Hutchinson was among those present at the White House when President Richard Nixon signed the bill setting up a concentrated federal attack on cancer. Nelsen sat in the front row of invited guests, along with members of the conference committee, which worked out a compromise between the Senate and House versions of the bill.
25 YEARS AGO: 1996
Nothing sells snowthrowers and snowmobiles quite like record-setting snowfalls. That’s the message delivered by Hutchinson merchants who deal in those machines. This winter’s unusually heavy snowfall has meant the merchants really haven’t had to exercise their selling skills very much. Rather, their buying skills have been more severely tested. As their own inventories have dwindled, merchants have been forced to search warehouses and distributors for more machines that just do not exist. “We are completely out of new ones,” said Brad Lokensgard, L & P co-owner. “We were able to get about eight from a dealer in Willmar the past two weeks, but now he doesn’t have any more he can give us.”
Frank Boller, president of the Hutchinson Drift Riders snowmobile club, was awarded a certificate of accomplishment on behalf of the club from Bill Arndt, a regional director of MnUSA, the state snowmobile organization.
Vi Mayer, president of the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce, went 6-4 to easily win the title in the annual Leader Football Challenge. Mayer led from start to finish this season and had a comfortable 10-game margin of victory. Coming in a tie for second was Leader Publisher Matt McMillan and Lori Mittelstadt of Hutch Sports Shop. Placing third was HHS Athletic Director Charlie Munz.
People’s Platform: Thanks to the snow removal crew in Hutchinson. They do an excellent job. We’ve lived in the Cities for the past 15 years and recently moved to Hutchinson. We can’t believe how fast everything gets cleaned up.