125 YEARS AGO: 1897
Have you a wide tire wagon? If so, you are entitled to a $2 rebate in your taxes.
An observer correctly says that the true measure of a man is not the street nor church amen corner, nor the forum, nor in public way, but at his own fireside. There he lays his mask aside and you may tell whether he is an imp or an angel, king or cur, hero or humbug. I care not what the world says of him, whether it crowns him with a jewel or pelts him with bad eggs. I care not a penny what his reputation may be. If his children dread his homecoming and his wife swallows her heart when she asks him for anything, even though he prays at night and morning till he is black in the face and shouts hallelujah till he shakes the eternal hills.
100 YEARS AGO: 1922
Brownton’s new school building, the contract for which was let, will cost, complete $48,177. There were more than 40 bidders, indicating contractors are out looking for work.
Minnesota taxpayers will pay nearly $1 million less in taxes this year than they did in 1921. To be specific, taxes levied on the basis of the 1921 property valuation and collectible this year, total $11,818,877.03 as against $116,720,461.03 for the previous year. McLeod County’s contribution to this tax collection, including the statutory three mill tax on credits or monies, will be $588,569.92.
75 YEARS AGO: 1947
Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Co. reached the one million mark in packing production March 19 at the local plant. At that time, Scott Tape roll No. 1,000,000 was packed at the Hutchinson plant and then sent on its way. Since the commencement of production at the local plant in February, production has steadily increased with the plant now employing approximately 100 men and women on its local payroll.
McLeod County has a balance in cash and war bonds in its treasury amounting to almost $300,000, according to the annual financial statement, which is published in the Leader. Cash on hand has increased a total of $20,000 since the last statement was published a year ago. Total cash on hand as of Jan. 1, the statement reveals amounted to $227,264.67. War bonds held by the county total another $68,820. The county has for years been debt free with no outstanding bonds.
50 YEARS AGO: 1972
More than 1,000 area students in first through sixth grade have entered a creative writing contest sponsored by the Talent Conservation Center in Hutchinson. According to Avis Reed, entries were received from 10 schools including Hutchinson Elementary and St. Anastasia Catholic School. Awards will be announced after April 15 and will consist of trophies, books, ribbons and honorable mentions.
25 YEARS AGO: 1997
Hutchinson Telephone Co. is celebrating its 100th anniversary. HTC has grown from its humble origins to the point where it now serves more than 11,600 telephone-access lines in a 200 square-mile area. The company’s scope of services also has grown from offering telephone service to internet access to residents of Hutchinson and surrounding communities. “We feel it’s really important that we provide the latest technology,” said President and CEO Walter Clay. “We drive hard to make sure we’re a pacesetter. The last 10 years have been phenomenal in changing technology. The biggest obstacle is determining what new technology to bring to our customers.”
Three students from Hutchinson Middle School have been expelled for the remainder of the school year as a result of action by the Hutchinson Board of Education. The expulsions are a result of a Feb. 20 weapons violation incident in which students were in possession of a knife and several rounds of ammunition. Seven students were suspended at the time, four for weapons policy violations and three for violations in student conduct. “There were very serious offenses,” said Board of Education Chair Doug Kenning. “The Board takes the weapons policy very seriously and felt the remainder of the year was the minimum expulsion we wanted, but did consider longer.” The decision to expel was by unanimous vote.
There’s a new library in town. A new resource library at the Hutchinson campus of Ridgewater College is available for students, staff and the community. There are books, videos, newspapers and magazines. While they are small in number right now, access includes the sister campus in Willmar, as well as many other college libraries and agencies. Hutchinson is the last of the sites in the Ridgewater trio to offer a library. Willmar Community College and Willmar Regional Technical College each had resource centers but have now consolidated. “We see this as the beginning of a new era in learning support for Hutchinson,” said Ridgewater President Mary Retterer. “We expect to provide learning resource assistance for students in all programs, technical and liberal arts.”