125 YEARS AGO: 1896
The murder of Sheriff Joseph Rogers has been avenged and the perpetrators of that horrible crime have been made to suffer the extreme penalty. The bodies of Henry Cingmars and Dorman Musgrove are now lying at the city hall cold in death, and their lives were taken by a revengeful mob of friends of the murdered man. Between the hours of midnight and 1 o’clock, Jailer Wadell was aroused from his slumbers by a gentle rap on his door, and opening it a crowd of masked men, probably 30 in number, confronted him and forced their way into the jail. They then demanded the keys but were refused by the jailer who was then tied down to a chair. After accomplishing this, they seized the prisoners, ordered them to dress and were gagged and taken away. A short time later the bodies were found hanging from the bridge crossing the Buffalo Creek not quite yet stiff, having been hanging less than one hour. The body of Cingmars was hanging on the east side and that of Musgrove on the west, exactly as they stood when the murder was committed. There has been a marked disinclination to discuss the details of the affair. People do not seem to want to know who perpetrated the deed.
100 YEARS AGO: 1921
Pursuant to action taken by E.L. Higgins, Sam Anderson and other land owners south of Hutchinson, a large territory is about to be declared a state game refuge. The refuge will extend from the city limits south on both sides of the Hutchinson and Glencoe road and on both sides of the Crow River for a distance of about 3 miles and will be in effect before the opening of the shooting season. This is the first refuge to be established in the vicinity of Hutchinson and is a credible move in game conservation work.
75 YEARS AGO: 1946
Premiums that will exceed the $4,000 mark have been set up for exhibitors, according to Everett Oleson, McLeod County Fair secretary. The premium book shows generous prizes for every department will be offered on a large variety of farm and garden products, as well as fancy work, canning and baking of all kinds.
50 YEARS AGO: 1971
The possibilities of a community-wide volunteer effort to obtain outdoor swimming facilities in Hutchinson were discussed at a meeting of the Hutchinson Park and Rec Board.
Mrs. Carl Kuehn of Cedar Mills attributes the growth of Big Boy tomatoes in her garden this year to the fact that the plants were given commercial fertilizer at the time they were planted. The largest of the three weighed exactly 2 pounds. Two others weighed a pound and a half to a pound and a quarter each.
25 YEARS AGO: 1996
In its first year as Ridgewater College, enrollment is looking strong for the former Hutchinson-Willmar Technical College and Willmar Community College. “It’s probably the largest group I’ve seen,” said Garey Knudsen, dean of student services on the Hutchinson campus. “We’re off to a good start.”
A 15-year-old boy was arrested at his parents’ house in San Antonio, Texas, on charges related to the robbery at the State Bank of Cokato. The suspect had been staying with relatives at the trailer park in Cokato at the time of the robbery. After the robbery, the suspect fled to his parents’ home in Texas. During the robbery, the alleged suspect entered the bank and took a 74-year-old woman hostage and demanded money while he held the hostage with the threat of a knife. After he received several bags of money, he demanded a car. While the bank CEO Bruce Peterson gave the armed robber his car, the hostage got away uninjured, so Peterson became the next hostage. He eventually got away also with just a cut on his chin. The suspect escaped the area despite a community search and road blocks by several law enforcement officials and the FBI. Charges will likely include robbery, kidnapping and possible assault.
